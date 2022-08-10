Wavemaker Adelaide Announces Slew Of Senior Promotions

Wavemaker has promoted Brooke Major, Jordan Hooper and Celine Le in its Adelaide office, under the leadership of managing director Phil Mumford.

Brooke Major (pictured, front left) takes on the role of marketplace director, stepping up from marketplace associate director. In her new role, Major will be Wavemaker Adelaide’s single marketplace leader, responsible for leading activation and investment across all Adelaide-based clients. She has been at Wavemaker for five and a half years.

Phil Mumford (pictured, back left) said of Major’s promotion: “With nearly two decades of media agency experience, mostly spent in the investment area, Brooke is making a well-deserved move into the role of Marketplace Director to be our market lead for all things investment-related. Having been the marketplace lead on the key Mitsubishi Motors client for the past few years, we are excited for her to be expanding her role to cover agency-wide marketplace operations while remaining a key member of the Mitsi client team.”

Major previously shared the role of marketplace associate director with Jordan Hooper (pictured, back right), who is promoted to client director on University of South Australia.

Hooper has been a key member of Wavemaker Adelaide’s trading and marketplace team for five years. Mumford added: “Jordan is highly regarded within Wavemaker and the Adelaide market for his expertise and forward thinking. This promotion is timely recognition of his contribution to driving our agency forward with trading processes.”

Celine Le (pictured, front right) completes the trio of promotions, stepping up to performance associate director from her previous role as performance manager.

Le has been with Wavemaker for a little over a year having previously worked in digital agencies for three years. “Celine is passionate and driven to deliver exceptional results for our clients,” Mumford said. “She is the ideal person to lead our Precision Team in the Adelaide office.”

Wavemaker Australia & New Zealand CEO Peter Vogel added: “In Brooke, Jordan and Celine we have world-class, committed and resourceful team members and leaders who will continue to positively provoke growth for our clients and their fellow Wavemakers. I’m extremely proud to be promoting from within – it not only rewards the talented and loyal people we’re lucky to have with us, it also benefits our clients by ensuring continuity and the retention of valuable IP.”