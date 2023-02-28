Watchmaker Seiko Extends Partnership With Supercars

Watchmaker Seiko Australia has extended its partnership with Supercars, continuing its alliance until 2023 and beyond.

The extended agreement names Seiko as the Official Timepiece of the Repco Supercars Championship, and will see the Seiko 5 Sports watch tower continue its presence at the pit exit at all Supercars events.

2023 marks 10 years of partnership between Supercars and SEIKO Australia.

The extended partnership also includes the April debut of the 2023 Supercars Seiko 5 Sports watch, a limited edition timepiece and the newest in a line of special edition watches produced in collaboration between SEIKO Australia and Supercars.

Much like its predecessors, the Supercars Seiko 5 Sports watch will carry motorsport-inspired attributes subtly presented in various ways on the timepiece.

“We are thrilled to extend our partnership as the Official Timepiece of the Repco Supercars Championship,” said Yuki Suganuma, managing director of SEIKO Australia.

“Time is, of course, critical in motorsport, so to continue our involvement in the sport and the top racing category in this corner of the world is a fantastic opportunity.”

“In addition, we are looking forward to our new limited edition Supercars Seiko 5 Sports watch going on sale in April,” he continued.

“Like previous editions, this watch will hold many characteristics inspired by Supercars racing, and will be packaged in a special presentation box with a numbered certificate of authenticity, ensuring its status as a prized piece for race fans and watch enthusiasts alike.”

In appreciation of the hard work undertaken by thousands at racetracks during the season, one Supercars Seiko 5 Sports watch will also be awarded to an outstanding trackside official at each event on the 2023 Supercars Championship calendar.

“With 2023 marking the tenth season of SEIKO Australia’s involvement with Supercars, we are delighted to announce a multi-year extension of our continued partnership,” said Jamie Black, GM – commercial of Supercars.

“Our association with Seiko as the Official Timepiece of Supercars will see fans and competitors following the Seiko watch tower across the day at pit exit, and who will also be able to own the upcoming limited edition Supercars Seiko 5 Sports watch, a stunning wristwatch which will be released in April.”

“To show our thanks for the amazing people who work trackside at Supercars events, one official and one volunteer at each event during the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship season will be awarded a Supercars Seiko 5 Sports watch for their exceptional work.

“We are extremely grateful for the thousands of people who work at our race events across the year, and we thank Seiko for the gesture allowing us to award these outstanding officials for their tremendous work for the sport.”

The 2023 Supercars Championship gets underway from March 10-12 at the Thrifty Newcastle 500, where 25 Supercars will pass the Seiko watch tower as they take to the circuit for the very first race event of the exciting Gen3 era.