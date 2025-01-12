Warner Bros. Discovery Taps EssenceMediacom For Launch Of Streaming Platform Max

GroupM agency wins Australian business following competitive pitch.

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) has appointed EssenceMediacom as the media agency to lead the launch of the Max streaming service in Australia.

Following a competitive pitch, EssenceMediacom will be responsible for media strategy, planning, implementation and measurement, and will support WBD’s in-house team across biddable channels.

Max is expected to launch in Australia in the first half of 2025. It will feature the full breadth and depth of WBD’s diverse slate of content, including iconic brands and treasured franchises.

From blockbuster series and movie events, to loved and comforting shows, Australians will have access to premium content from HBO, Warner Bros., Harry Potter, Discovery, the DC Universe, Animal Planet and much more.

“When Max arrives in Australia, it will be home to some of the world’s best and most loved content,” WBD’s senior director of marketing ANZ Sasha Mackie said.

“This premium value proposition needs a media agency who is up to the task of getting that message out far and wide, and we think EssenceMediacom is the agency to do that. The connection, chemistry and culture fit was evident from the outset, and their team really impressed with clear articulation of the strategy, and focus of delivery against results.”

EssenceMediacom Australia and New Zealand CEO Pippa Berlocher said: “We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Warner Bros. Discovery on the launch of Max in Australia. WBD content has always been at the cutting edge of culture and we’re looking forward to helping them breakthrough and bring it to life locally in a uniquely Aussie way. From the first interaction of the pitch, we loved working with the team at WBD and had amazing chemistry from the start. We can’t wait to get cracking.”

The win follows a run of success for EssenceMediacom, including winning Specsavers and extending its contract with Uber and the Queensland Government, as well as being named B&T’s Agency of the Year in 2024.