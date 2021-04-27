WARC Report: COVID Causes Digital Consumption To Rise By Over 30%
The consumer shift to digital media has accelerated in the past 12 months, with online channels now set to take a greater share of retail, and TikTok’s expansion into social commerce being an even greater challenge to established platforms like Facebook.
These findings by WARC, the international marketing intelligence service, are included in the latest Global Ad Trends report: COVID-19 One Year On, which outlines the new, long-term shifts in e-commerce, social media, online video and gaming for brands and consumers.
E-commerce: $900bn more was spent at online retailers last year
Nearly $1trn more was spent at online retailers last year, per the Mastercard Economics Institute, and the move to online retail has engrained long-term habits. Brands are investing more in e-commerce advertising, which grew far ahead of the wider online ad market last year.
This trend is set to continue even as high street footfall increases in 2021 and major players like Amazon become more attractive – data from Earnest Research show 59% of new COVID-19 Amazon customers were still buying with the company at the end of 2020, the highest retention rate in American retail.
The growing popularity of ‘buy online for pickup in store’, which has seen over a quarter of adults in the US (26%), Mexico (28%) and India (33%) using the service more, indicates flexibility and convenience will be a key consumer strategy in the future.
Social media: TikTok was the social winner of 2020 – user activity doubled and brands are upping their investment
Driven by entertaining content, TikTok is now the social app with the highest level of user activity, having overtaken Facebook for the top spot in Canada (TikTok users spend 17 hours a month on the app), France (17 hours), the UK (20 hours) and the United States (22 hours), per App Annie.
Findings included in WARC’s Marketer’s Toolkit 2021, based on a survey of over 1,000 marketers, show that 44% of brands expect to increase spend on TikTok this year, ahead of Facebook’s 39%.
Online video: Linear TV advertising falls an estimated $34bn as YouTube, social video and brand integrations lure ad budgets away
Online video is eroding linear TV advertising and now accounts for a quarter (26%) of the global video ad market. Digital platforms like YouTube are becoming more popular, with audiences now watching over 20 hours of mobile content each month, according to App Annie. More than a quarter (27%) of YouTube consumption is via connected TV devices, which now poses a direct challenge to linear TV activity.
Audiences are less concerned with these distinctions, though, and care more about quality content than the delivery platform – one in five (20%) consumers globally sees no difference between YouTube and linear TV consumption, per AudienceProject research. This rises even higher in the US (36%) and the UK (27%).
Gaming and esports: Brands tap into sponsorships, mobile creative and celebrity collaborations as audiences expand
Gaming and esports audiences grew rapidly last year, with streaming platform Twitch approaching three million monthly viewers worldwide. Audiences are also more receptive to advertising in exchange for in-game benefits, and gamers are 7% more likely to buy from brands they have seen advertised, according to GWI. This rises to 15% in Japan, 10% in China and 9% in India.
Esports sponsorship is expected to grow 11.6% this year and top $600m for the first time, per Newzoo forecasts. The creative opportunities for brands extend beyond this, ranging from celebrity collaborations and partnerships. However, a third (35%) of marketers say gaming is not an area of higher focus in 2021, suggesting a potential missed opportunity for some.
Rob Clapp, Senior Analyst, WARC Data, and author of the research, said: “The media disruption from COVID-19 was rapid and severe, but the data suggest that brands were largely able to adapt to the immediate shifts in consumer behaviour. The clear correlation between changes in user activity and advertising spend shows how digital media has benefitted.
“The main takeaway for brands has been a greater focus on agility, innovation and effectiveness, a trend that is likely to perpetuate digital media’s rapid growth in 2021 and beyond.”
Consumer attitudes to advertising reveal a preference for TV over social media
Included in this edition of Global Ad Trends is an analysis ofconsumer attitudes to advertising, digital media, brand safety, and data-driven targeting in the UK and the United States, as measured by target audience company GWI in collaboration with WARC.
The latest research finds:
- Younger audiences want to connect with advertising on an emotional level, while older audiences look for product information.
- 34% of consumers say TV advertising is ‘entertaining’ and 30% ‘informative’ compared to 17% and 19% respectively for social media advertising.
- 53% of consumers say an excessive number of ads negatively impacts their view of the brand.
- Younger audiences are easily distracted online – one in two (49%) say they regularly switch between multiple smartphone apps.
- The largest consumers of digital media are most resistant to targeted advertising, undermining one of the main benefits of digital TV and audio campaigns.
Regional findings from Global Ad Trends: COVID One Year On
Americas
- E-commerce tripled its share of retail sales in Argentina (to 10%) and doubled its share in Canada (25%) and the US (22%) during the peak of COVID-19 in 2020.
- Mobile audiences in Brazil and Mexico now spend 25 hours watching YouTube content each month.
- TikTok user activity more than doubled in Mexico (139%), Argentina (115%) and Brazil (106%) last year.
Asia Pacific
- E-commerce doubled its share of retail in Australia (to 11%) and India (10%) during the peak of the crisis last year.
- YouTube consumption grew quickest in Asia Pacific last year, rising 19%.
- Chinese Tmall food sales struggled at the end of 2020, dropping 62% in December.
Europe, Middle East and Africa
- UK leads the region in e-commerce’s share of retail (at 24%), followed by France (12%) and Germany (10%). Russia (7%) and Italy (5%) are further behind.
- EMEA saw the quickest growth in TikTok user activity last year, up 103%.
- Gamers in Saudi Arabia and Israel are most receptive to advertising – they are 16% and 15% more likely to buy brands they have seen advertised, respectively.
Please login with linkedin to commentWarc
Latest News
RMIT Online Imagines The Tech Jobs Of The Future In New campaign Via Thinkerbell
RMIT Online and creative agency Thinkerbell are inviting Australians of all ages to imagine a tech-enabled career – from social media therapist to augmented reality architect – in a campaign that merges the familiar with the fantastic. The campaign has seized upon the fact that the jobs that today’s young people will perform when they […]
Brands Beware: Diversity Is The Key To Managing Big-Tech Threats And Changes
As the industry prepares for Apple’s highly-anticipated iOS14.5 changes, SAVV Digital’s founder and managing director Rani Arsanios shares his advice for navigating the unknown when it comes to tech giants. The tech giant threats – and short-lived action by Facebook – spooked many businesses. Today’s roll out of Apple’s App Tracking Transparency feature on iOS14.5 […]
Broadsheet Appoints New Sales Director, Announces Newly Created Roles
Independent publisher Broadsheet Media has appointed Michila Macleod (main photo) as the National Sales and Partnership Director to lead the national sales team while Christina Voss is on maternity leave. Before joining the Broadsheet team, Michila held senior leadership roles at Bauer, Authentic Entertainment and BBC worldwide. Michila will be responsible for developing new and […]
Marketing Comms Agency Keep Left Snares News Corp’s Jayitri Smiles For Hybrid Media & Copywriter Role
Marketing communications agency Keep Left has strengthened its PR department with the appointment of former Herald Sun Senior Reporter Jayitri Smiles to a hybrid role of Media Strategist and Copywriter.
Luxury Fashion House Hermès Release $699 Apple AirTag Accessory
One of Apple’s newest innovation, the AirTag, can be accessorised with a designer travel tag by French fashion house Hermès. The travel tag is made of Fawn Barenia calfskin, and has a window where customers can list personal details like name, address and phone number. The travel tag is currently not the only Hermès AirTag […]
Jury For 2021 Cannes Lions Announced
Alas, there's no actual physical Cannes this year. So you'll have to make do with ALDI rosé & Pepé Le Pew cartoons.
Lendlease Expands Advertising Platform In Retail Assets
Lendlease's shopping centres include Menai, Campbelltown & Erina. Not that anyone in adland would know where they are.
Confused By That Milkshake Ad? Watch Clementine Ford And The Royals Explain Consent, Minus The Metaphors
The government's consigned the milkshake ad to the dustbin of history. Alongside free education & universal healthcare.
Viewers Respond To 2021 Oscars Ceremony
Viewers respond to yesterday's Oscars ceremony. Or, judging by newspaper reports out today, that should be 'viewer'.
opr Expands Energy Client Base With Sterling And Wilson Solar Australia Win
Katrina & The Wave's classic 'Walking On Sunshine' blaring around opr towers today after winning solar client.
Scammers Pose As Defence Personnel In Fake Second-Hand Car Ads, Leading Aussies To Lose More Than $288,000
Getting ripped off buying a used car is a right of passage, however it does appear things are getting even worse.
Google’s Oscars Ad About Grandparents Who Are Deaf Will Probably Make You Cry
Google has delivered up this absolute tearjerker on the very same day B&T's decided to beat the dusty hall runner.
JCDecaux Brings adidas’ Stan Smith Sustainable Sneaker Credentials To Life With Green Bus Shelter
These Stan Smiths are set to be the hottest trend around Bondi alongside appalling parking and chronic narcissism.
KIIS 101.1 Newsreader Is ‘Glad’ MAFS Contestant Bryce Ruthven Was Not Given A Job
Has your experience on Tinder or watching MAFS had you considering the clergy? Pull on the chastity belt for this news.
Beyoncé Heads A Host Of Stars In adidas’ ‘Impossible Is Nothing’ Campaign
'Impossible is nothing' says latest adidas campaign. As anyone who's tried to watch 'Cats' to the very end will attest.
Monday TV Wrap: Seven Wins The Night Though Big Brother Premiere A Little Undercooked
Last night's TV numbers saw gold for Seven, silver for Nine, bronze for 10, frankincense for the ABC & myrrh for SBS.
Ben And Liam Front New Vicks VapoDrops Campaign
Being ill's never been so much fun with Ben & Liam's Vicks VapoDrops ad. Unless the doctor prescribes fentanyl.
ARIA And PPCA Appoint SKMG
Are you a lover of the acronym or, as B&T calls it, a LOTA? Then get the heart pounding with this ripping headline.
Global Body VoxComm Launches To Champion Creative Agencies
New global body announced for creative agencies. However, it's not located in a dormant volcano off Phang Nga Province.
Clems Melbourne Appoints Scott Balalas As GM Of CUB/Asahi Business
Scott Balalas forced to pay 20 bucks more for a round of beers after being appointed GM of Asahi's creative.
Highsnobiety Launches In Australia, Bringing With It A Creative Agency Targeting ‘Cultural Pioneers’
Global youth culture publisher Highsnobiety has opened its first Australian office in Sydney, marking its seventh office globally. With what it says is “a proven appetite from Australian audiences” that has positioned Sydney and Melbourne among Highsnobiety’s top global cities, the publisher is bringing its expertise in youth culture to the market. At the same […]
Nick Muncaster Promoted To MD Melbourne At Wunderman Thompson
Nick Muncaster "humbled" by Wunderman Thompson promotion. Has not ruled out fur lined velvet cape, however.
Elizabeth Arden Partners With BEAUTY/crew For Autumn Issue Featuring Maria Thattil, Miss Universe Australia
Following a successful inaugural edition, Are Media’s BEAUTY/crew has launched its Autumn digital issue with Elizabeth Arden as partners and featuring Miss Universe Australia, Maria Thattil. The BEAUTY/crew digital edition provides the 18 to 34-year-old audience with deeper and thought-provoking long-form content on the latest beauty trends. Speaking on the decision to partner with the […]
TBWA\NZ And ANZ Launch New Brand Platform ‘We Do How’
TBWA\NZ and ANZ Bank New Zealand have launched a new brand platform to help improve the financial wellbeing of all New Zealanders by providing them with the resources, support and products they need. Rather than telling New Zealanders to get ahead or dream big, ANZ’s ‘We Do How’ is about giving people the practical know-how they need to start their financial wellbeing journey.
TikTok Launches Aussie Exclusive Digital Radio Station Via iHeartRadio
TikTok continues to prove it's the platform of choice at the moment. Both for brands & secret Chinese operatives.
Rethink Ink: Presenting Australia’s Best Print Ads
Print proves it's still a top vehicle for advertisers. And for killing time in doctor's surgeries & Brad's latest flame.
Oscars Ratings At All Time Low, Falling 58%
Oscars ratings fall to an all time low amid reports both Godzilla and Kong had prepared acceptance speeches.
Think HQ Unveils New Brand Identity For Plant-Based Diner Marko
B&T has always wondered why so many plant-based products often resemble their meaty counterparts.
Ben Roberts-Smith Takes Immediate Leave From Seven To Focus On Upcoming Defamation Case
Ben Roberts-Smith reportedly not memorising lines from Rambo films for upcoming defamation case.
Oscar Winner Thanks Parents For Having Sex In All-Time Speech
None of the Oscars films were all that memorable, so thankfully the acceptance speeches appear to be doing the job.