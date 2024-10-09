Vudoo Appoints Ex-FreeWheel, AOL Exec Drew Perry As Asia Pacific MD

Vudoo has appointed Drew Perry as managing director for Asia Pacific.

Perry has almost two decades of deep expertise and proven leadership in the ad tech space, including as a founder of Autonic, an intelligent business automation and system integration solutions provider. He has also held senior roles at Comcast-owned programmatic advertising platform FreeWheel and global media and technology firm AOL.

Perry will play a pivotal role in capitalising on Vudoo’s strategic relationships with its global agency partners, leading the way with interactive commerce-driven ad products that go beyond clicks to facilitate deep consumer engagement for driving measurable results for brands.

Perry’s strong background in agency ecosystems will be instrumental in expanding Vudoo’s footprint within agency networks. His broad understanding of market dynamics will enable Vudoo to build strong relationships with brands, retailers and agencies at regional and local market levels.

He will also focus on crafting tailored strategies that drive adoption, build key partnerships and ensure that Vudoo stays agile amidst the rapidly shifting digital landscape, specific to commerce media, in the region.

“We are delighted to welcome Drew to the team. His extensive experience in the advertising and ad tech industry, specifically on a global and local scale, is a great win for Vudoo. Drew’s values and strategic outlook align very well with the Vudoo team and we’re confident that his leadership will help drive our commercial and cultural goals, setting a strong foundation for the next phase of our growth across this key market in realising the Vudoo vision,” said Vudoo CEO and founder Nick Morgan.

Perry commented that Vudoo is uniquely positioned to enable brands and agencies to amplify their existing strategies.

“I was drawn to Vudoo as it is at the forefront of innovation in commerce media, particularly in driving direct consumer engagement through interactive shoppable ads. The ability to connect brands and audiences with seamless purchasing at the point of inspiration is incredibly exciting. Vudoo’s platform equips businesses to rethink and reimagine what a campaign can be, providing them with a point of differentiation to bolster engagement and drive innovative and effective results while measuring intent signals along the way. I’m excited to spearhead this transformation, particularly in APAC, where there’s huge growth potential in piloting innovative solutions,” said Perry.

The announcement follows the recent appointment of ad tech industry veteran Raj Chauhan as President of the Americas. In July, Vudoo announced a global partnership with IPG Mediabrands’ KINESSO Commerce to power a new, always-on commerce media capability, enabling content to be shoppable at any time on the open web.

Vudoo has established partnerships with publishers including News Corp, Scroll Media, Are Media and New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME). Vudoo’s other global clients include Forever New, S&P Global and Kohler. Vudoo has facilitated executions in campaigns across brands like Hilton, Samsung, Moët & Chandon, Burberry, Dyson, Lexus, Hotel Clicquot and Sunday Riley.