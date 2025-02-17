B&T ExclusiveNewsletterTechnology

Voting Open For The Women Leading Tech People’s Choice Award!

Staff Writers
Wendy Komadina, last year's People's Choice winner.

Voting is open for the Women Leading Tech Awards People’s Choice Award! 

This trophy is given to the woman who commands the greatest love within their organisation and beyond.

The Award is given in addition to the regular slate of Women Leading Tech trophies. Every person who enters the main awards is automatically entered into the People’s Choice award.

The only way to win is by voting below! So spread the word and, once you’ve cast your vote, make sure that you buy your tickets before it’s too late.

All the winners will be revealed on 28 March in Sydney!

