Vodka Cruiser Launches New Flavours With The MixMachine Via Traffik

Clemenger Group’s Activation Specialist Traffik has delivered an industry-first music experience to celebrate the launch of the new Vodka Cruiser Flavours range.

Dubbed The MixMachine, this unique installation was hard to miss at the Flavours launch. Traffik collaborated with fellow Clemenger Group agency and production powerhouse Made This, to bring the idea to life, resulting in a structure over five meters in length, boasting 61 speakers with 7500 watts of power.

The MixMachine installation mixed Vodka Cruiser Flavours with soda water using vibrations from the music from the night via the in-built speakers. While drinks were prepared by human bar staff on the night to avoid long queues, the MixMachine celebrated the brand ethos by integrating technology, music, and Vodka Cruiser Flavours.

“Everyone knows and loves Vodka Cruiser as a pre-mixed drink. We needed to highlight the new format,” said creative director at Traffik Mark Held. “And 12-inch sub woofers did the job just perfectly”.

“To materialise the concept, we used cymatics which is the study of wave phenomena for sound and their visual representation,” said head of creative technology at Made This, Marie-Celine Merret Wirstrom.

“To get the effect we wanted, we took a lot of time in research and development with all the subject matter experts collaborating very closely. When you blend science, technology and creativity, a lot of interesting things happen, and this mixing machine was truly one of a kind and a dream project to work on”.

The night was complete with guests being treated to DJ sets by Ayebatonye, Benson and Winston Surfshirt.

“Remixed by Music was the perfect way to celebrate the new range of Flavours with our fans, elevating drinks with fun, flavour, and colour!” said Vodka Cruiser’s marketing manager, Monique Di Gregorio. “The creation of the MixMachine installation helped to demonstrate just how versatile our new Vodka Cruiser Flavours range is”.