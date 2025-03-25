VMO & Yahoo DSP Ink Partnership Connecting CTV & DOOH

VMO has partnered with Yahoo DSP to launch OmniStream, enabling CTV buyers to extend their campaigns into high-impact digital out-of-home (DOOH) environments.

Powered by Yahoo DSP, OmniStream enables advertisers to enhance audience reach and visibility across multiple touchpoints.

By integrating CTV with DOOH, OmniStream allows brands to tap into AV-enabled environments while leveraging Yahoo DSP’s omnichannel capabilities, first-party data and measurement tools.

Through this partnership, Yahoo’s CTV buyers can now expand their campaigns across VMO Active and VMO On-The-Go, two of VMO’s premium AV networks.

VMO Active is Australia’s largest health and wellness media network, representing media across 1,100 locations, including Fitness First, Goodlife Health Clubs, Jetts Fitness, and ZAP Fitness clubs.

VMO On-The-Go network spans 1,200 premium retail-convenience locations, including Reddy Express and BP, and connects brands with consumers in a high-transacting retail environment through 1:1 AV formats.

Sabarish Chirakkal, director of programmatic at VMO said the launch was an exciting step forward for VMO’s programmatic solutions.

“We are thrilled to partner with Yahoo DSP to bring OmniStream to the market. This collaboration represents a significant opportunity to extend audience reach by bridging the power of CTV with the unparalleled impact of AV DOOH assets,” he said.

“As consumers increasingly engage with content across multiple platforms, combining CTV with DOOH allows us to offer advertisers a seamless and more effective way to amplify their message. We are proud to lead the way in providing cutting-edge programmatic solutions that drive measurable results for brands.”

Keren Homan, head of strategy at Yahoo DSP in Australia said, “This partnership reinforces Yahoo DSP’s commitment to making omnichannel advertising seamless and measurable. Audiences don’t experience media in silos, so advertisers shouldn’t have to buy it that way either. This partnership is about making it easier for brands to connect the dots, extending their campaigns across different environments without the complexity.

“Working with VMO, we’re making that a reality in a way that’s simple, scalable, and measurable. As consumers move fluidly between screens, this solution ensures advertisers can maintain visibility and engagement beyond the home, backed by Yahoo DSP’s data-driven insights and measurement capabilities.”

Paul Butler, MD of VMO said “For years, we’ve been leading the way not only in programmatic but also the place-based sector, creating a network that enables brands to truly connect with consumers at the moments that matter most. What sets this partnership apart is the extensive scale of our Active and On-The-Go channels—two high-dwell environments with AV formats that are proven to engage audiences effectively. We’re always innovating and seeking new ways to do things differently, to reshape and make a difference to how brands approach their media strategies.”