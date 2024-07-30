VMO Expands Retail-Convenience Footprint With 500 Coles Express & Reddy Express Locations

VMO has expanded its VMO On-The-Go network securing the advertising rights across 500 premium petro and convenience locations with the acquisition of the TMS Ignite network.

The acquisition gives brands access to a strategically placed, high impact network of digital advertising screens at the entrance to Coles Express and Reddy Express convenience stores. The On-the-Go network places brands in gas station forecourts with screens reaching consumers when they are most receptive to advertising messages.

With the addition of the TMS Ignite network, VMO On-the-Go now boasts a comprehensive network of 1,200 locations andmore than 4,000 screens, making the VMO On-The-Go network the clear market leader in the retail-convenience segment. This expanded reach offers advertisers mass coverage across key arterial roads and high-traffic areas, encompassing both metro and regional markets in Australia.

As consumers increasingly turn to convenience stores for everyday essentials and on-the-go purchases, VMO provides brands with a unique opportunity to engage this high-spending audience at a critical touchpoint in the buying journey.

Anthony Deeble, chief commercial officer of The Hoyts Group and VMO commented, “We are thrilled to add another 500 locations to our already solid On-The-Go network. Our ongoing investment in the expansion of our network remains a key focus for VMO and we will continue to deliver on our promise of delivering a superior screen network at every opportunity. I’m pleased to partner with Viva Energy and look forward to building upon this solid foundation for success ahead.”

“VMO is committed to providing advertisers with the best quality screens and locations available,” said Paul Butler, managing director.

“The acquisition of the TMS Ignite network represents a major leap forward in achieving this goal. We are excited to offer brands access to this premier network of petro and convenience locations, enabling them to connect with consumers in a high-transacting retail environment.”