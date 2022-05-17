VIOOH Team Up With Tonic Media To Improve Media Wellness Of Digital Out-Of-Home Campaigns

Today, VIOOH, the leading global digital out of home (DOOH) marketplace, announced a new partnership with Australia’s largest health and wellbeing media network, Tonic Media network.

The partnership gives Tonic Media Network access to VIOOH’s market-leading Supply-Side Platform (SSP) which currently has 36 Demand-Side Platform (DSP) partnership globally, including the likes of The TradeDesk, Amobee and MediaMath.

“I’m delighted to be announcing our strategic partnership with Tonic Media,” said Natalia Escribano, chief commercial officer at VIOOH. “Tonic Media’s inventory nicely compliments the inventory of our existing supply in Australia and I look forward to seeing the exciting programmatic DOOH campaigns to come from this partnership,” added Escribano.

With health being a priority now, more than ever before, Tonic Media Network’s mission is to improve the health and wellbeing of all Australians, by delivering trusted and evidence-based information to consumers, at point of care – inside GP waiting rooms, Pharmacies and Aboriginal Medical Services. Tonic Media Network assets reach 16 million+ people monthly, via a network of 5,600 digital screens that span the breadth of Australia, including all capital cities and regional and remote towns.

Utilising VIOOH’s SSP, and with access to Tonic Media’s market-leading health and wellbeing OOH inventory, this partnership allows more advertisers to create high-impact, data-driven and efficient DOOH campaigns across Australia.

Richard Silverton, Tonic Media Network CEO, said: “We are thrilled to be VIOOH’s first non-JCDecaux partner in Australia. As early adopters of programmatic DOOH, we know this partnership delivers VIOOH and their DSP partners specific, highly contextual and relevant health environments, complementing broader DOOH campaigns running across the platform.”

Michael Tobin, Tonic Media Network’s partnerships & programmatic manager, added: “One of the key benefits of this partnership will be to leverage the global experience and knowledge of VIOOH’s programmatic DOOH capabilities and utilise those learnings for advertisers here in the Australian market.”

You can learn more about Australia’s largest health and media network’s leading inventory here.

At the end of last year, VIOOH released its annual ‘State of the Nation: Programmatic OOH 2021’ report. The report surveyed Australian agency and advertising executives on their perceptions of the programmatic DOOH (prDOOH) industry. The findings highlighted that just over eight out of ten (82 percent) of industry executives plan to integrate prDOOH more closely into multi-channel campaigns and 85 percent of executives plan to invest in prDOOH expertise – showing a huge opportunity for the DOOH industry in this market.