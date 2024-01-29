Victoria Bitter Elevates Hard Earned Thirsts In New Campaign Via The Monkeys

Victoria Bitter has unveiled ‘Means More’, its first major brand campaign with new creative agency, The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song.

Directed by Tim Bullock at Scoundrel, the campaign celebrates the skill and intelligence behind hard work, under the brand’s existing ‘For A Hard Earned Thirst’ platform.

“We wanted to create something that felt modern and progressive, while staying true to VB’s roots. So, we chose to elevate and celebrate the skills of some of Australia’s hardest workers, showing that a hard earned thirst doesn’t just take brawn, it also takes skill,” said The Monkeys chief creative officer, Ant Keogh.



“VB’s strong values and assets are well established. This campaign seeks to build upon these, while adding relevance to new audiences, by elevating hard work to a new level. We’re not just celebrating sweat and effort; we’re also celebrating skills and smarts,” said Sarah Wilcox, head of classic beer – marketing at Carlton & United Breweries.





The integrated campaign launches this week across broadcast television, outdoor, radio, online and social.