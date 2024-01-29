Victoria Bitter Elevates Hard Earned Thirsts In New Campaign Via The Monkeys

Victoria Bitter has unveiled ‘Means More’, its first major brand campaign with new creative agency, The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song.

Directed by Tim Bullock at Scoundrel, the campaign celebrates the skill and intelligence behind hard work, under the brand’s existing ‘For A Hard Earned Thirst’ platform.

“We wanted to create something that felt modern and progressive, while staying true to VB’s roots. So, we chose to elevate and celebrate the skills of some of Australia’s hardest workers, showing that a hard earned thirst doesn’t just take brawn, it also takes skill,” said The Monkeys chief creative officer, Ant Keogh. “VB’s strong values and assets are well established. This campaign seeks to build upon these, while adding relevance to new audiences, by elevating hard work to a new level. We’re not just celebrating sweat and effort; we’re also celebrating skills and smarts,” said Sarah Wilcox, head of classic beer – marketing at Carlton & United Breweries.

 The integrated campaign launches this week across broadcast television, outdoor, radio, online and social.




Latest News

Innocean Nabs Kathryn Furnari From PHD Media
  • Advertising

Innocean Nabs Kathryn Furnari From PHD Media

Innocean Australia CEO Jasmin Bedir has announced the appointment of senior media executive Kathryn Furnari as its new head of media, as the agency boosts its strategic expertise in media. Under her new remit, Furnari will be responsible for media advisory services within Innocean Australia and the wider Innocean Wellcom Group offering in Sydney. Furnari […]

Taboola Re-Signs To IMAA
  • Advertising

Taboola Re-Signs To IMAA

Taboola has announced it has renewed its partnership with the Independent Media Agencies of Australia (IMAA), re-signing as an official media partner for 2024. Lead Image: Krystyna Bokowsky – director, advertising account management The IMAA, the national industry association representing independent media agencies, has continued to expand since its establishment in 2020. It now has […]

Avid Collective Expands Commercial Leadership As Native Content Offering Grows Rapidly
  • Advertising

Avid Collective Expands Commercial Leadership As Native Content Offering Grows Rapidly

Avid Collective, Australia’s home of native content, today announced two additions to its commercial leadership as the company’s offering grows rapidly following the launch of the Avid Platform 2.0. Lead Image: Ezechiel Ritchie, Luke Spano, Rob Ewing and Leah Stalker. Leah Stalker has been appointed as head of direct advertising partnerships and Rob Ewing has […]

TV Ratings: Welcome To The Brave New World
  • TV Ratings

TV Ratings: Welcome To The Brave New World

The race was on to see who'd come first - VOZ numbers or the second coming of Christ. VOZ proving a deserved favourite.

Publicis Unveils Its Global AI Strategy
  • Marketing
  • Media
  • Technology

Publicis Unveils Its Global AI Strategy

Be warned, this includes an hour-long tutorial video. On the upside, it's hosted by adorable Frenchman, Arthur Sadoun.

WPP To Merge BCW And Hill & Knowlton
  • Advertising

WPP To Merge BCW And Hill & Knowlton

BCW and Hill & Knowlton set to merge. No, it had nothing to do with people mistaking BCW for Boating, Fish & Camping.

G Squared Mitigates Online Brand Risk With Launch Of 24/7 Social Monitoring & Community Management Agency, Burrow
  • Marketing

G Squared Mitigates Online Brand Risk With Launch Of 24/7 Social Monitoring & Community Management Agency, Burrow

Digital consultancy G Squared has launched Burrow, a dedicated 24/7 community management and social monitoring agency with clients including Specsavers, Australian Super, Monash University, Stockland and Bunnings. Lead image: Michelle Yanez-Olivares and George Pappas Burrow partners with leading companies to manage their social media channels, mitigating online brand risk with round the clock monitoring by […]