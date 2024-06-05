Versace Partners With Snapchat To Launch New Mercury Sneaker Collection

Versace has partnered with Snapchat to bring its latest footwear innovation to life, in the Versace Mercury sneaker collection.

Snapchatters can experience Versace Mercury and a glimpse of its futuristic design through a multitude of experiences that intertwine both the digital and physical world.

For a fully immersive experience, Snapchat has created an augmented reality try-on lens, the Versace Mercury Lens, harnessing the power of the front and back camera. Through an interactive journey that prompts Snapchatters to tap and break a stone to unveil the shoe, Snapchat’s state-of-the-art AR technology invites sneakerheads to try on the kicks and discover them in 3D.

Snapchatters can unlock the Versace Mercury sneakers for their Bitmoji alongside 12 exclusive and iconic pieces from the House. The Mercury sneakers can be accessed by redeeming 350 tokens, and the entire collection will range from 100 to 1,100 tokens, which are available for purchase in the token shop on Snapchat. Later this month, new Versace styles will be added to the Bitmoji collection.

“This partnership with such an iconic House demonstrates our ability to combine a historic heritage with innovation while reaching an important audience of over 800 million Snapchatters globally. Our creative tools and platforms, from Augmented Reality to Bitmoji, opens up previously unimaginable creative possibilities, contributing to making the luxury industry even more personal, accessible, and desirable,” said Geoffrey Perez, global head of luxury at Snap Inc.