Vale Peter Cameron, DDB’s Widely-Respected Finance Chief

Cameron forged a reputation as one adland’s good guys and top executives during a career that spanned DDB Group, M&C Saatchi and Herz and Walpole.

Industry stalwart Peter Cameron – the former finance chief of DDB Group and M&C Saatchi – has passed away.

DDB Group Australia CEO and president Andrew Little confirmed the news on Monday.

“To say Peter was an important part of the DDB family would be a gross understatement,” Little said in a statement.

“For almost 15 years he was part of the very fabric of our agency. He worked here from 2009 leading our Trans-Tasman finance team but his role knew no bounds.

“Peter was legendary for his calm and caring nature as well as his quirky humour, which everyone loved him for.

“Being the CFO, he was responsible for the commercial success of the Group but it was the small things that set him apart. He was the first to respond to a promotion or good news announcement – his trademark being a personal note of congratulations and reminding you how well-deserved it was.

“It meant the world for people just starting their careers or even those decades in to have this kind of support from someone like PC.”

Cameron was one of most high-profile CFOs in adland, having first cut his teeth at Herz and Walpole in the late 80s and 90s before joining M&C Saatchi Sydney in its early days.

He spent nearly 14 years at M&C Saatchi during a period of rapid growth and wide acclaim, helping the business grow its headcount ten-fold and establish offices in Melbourne and across the Asia-Pacific region.

In 2009, Cameron joined Omnicom’s DDB Group where he was the CFO and a board member of Omnicom Media Group, until stepping down from his duties last year.

Cameron is survived by his wife Anni and children Rio and Aria; all three had previously worked at DDB.

Cameron’s funeral will take place on Thursday, 15 February, at the Mary Immaculate Church in Waverley, Sydney.

Those who would like to attend should RSVP on Tuesday, 13 February. There will also be a livestream of the service.