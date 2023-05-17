UnLtd Appoints Emma Davis As General Manager Queensland

UnLtd, our industry’s social purpose organisation, has appointed Emma Davis as their general manager Queensland, commencing her role on 3rd July 2023.

Davis joins UnLtd from dentsu Queensland, where she is working as senior client director at Carat Brisbane. In her role, Davis has been instrumental in strengthening the social impact partnership with dentsu Queensland and UnLtd and leading many of the agency network’s charity initiatives in Brisbane, with support of the wider agency team.

Chris Freel, CEO of UnLtd, said: “We are delighted to welcome Emma to the team. Her deep understanding of the Queensland media landscape and proven track record of creating impactful campaigns make her an ideal fit for UnLtd. Her passion for helping young people at risk and hunger to make a difference are infectious and we can’t wait to see the positive impact she will help generate from the Queensland market.”

UnLtd launched their Queensland office in 2021 and has seen major growth in the market with the expansion of social impact partnerships and growth of UnLtd events, such as the UnLtd Big Clash cricket, UnLtd Open golf and UnLtd Big Shot netball events in Brisbane.

Davis said: “I’m so excited to join UnLtd! I have developed my purpose and passion in social impact and change whilst working at dentsu QLD thanks to their encouragement and strong values in this space, so the alignment and opportunity to drive purpose now at an industry level through UnLtd is a dream come true. It has been so inspiring to see how UnLtd has created such positive impact in our industry, and I feel incredibly proud to able to contribute to this ongoing. I can’t wait to use my media skills and relationships in the market, to create positive change in the lives of young Australians in need.”

Chris Ernst, managing director of dentsu Queensland said the appointment marks a continuation of the strong partnership between UnLtd and dentsu:

“There is no better person to lead UnLtd’s growth in the Queensland market than Emma Davis. Her passion and leadership in inspiring change has had an incredible impact on our agency, and her legacy will live on through our ‘change makers’ team who will now proudly lead this program of work going forward. Every person at dentsu QLD will watch on with pride and passionately support Emma and the UnLtd team as they inspire change in the wider industry creating positive social change for young Australians in need”.