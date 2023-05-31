UnLtd and EssenceMediacom Unveil “Dolly’s Dream” Campaign To Highlight Bullying

UnLtd and EssenceMediacom have brought over 50 companies across the industry together to break the silence around bullying with another nationwide Do It For Dolly Day campaign for Dolly’s Dream, a charity committed to changing the culture of bullying.

The campaign has been supported by over $12 million worth of media inventory and so far has raised over $500,000 and counting for Dolly’s Dream.

Dolly’s Dream was created by Kate and Tick Everett following the shattering loss of their 14-year-old daughter, Dolly, who took her own life, after ongoing bullying. Dolly’s Dream is focused on changing the culture of bullying by addressing the impact of bullying, anxiety, depression and youth suicide, through education and direct support to young people and families.

The new creative campaign, created by advertising agency, The Open Arms, highlights the importance of speaking up about bullying, even if your voice shakes. Each year, one in four school children get bullied. One in seven won’t tell anyone.

The Open Arms co-founder and creative director, Jess Lilley, said: “When kids feel unable to speak up about bullying the impacts can be devastating. We wanted every kid in this situation to feel seen and supported. And we wanted the community to see they have a role in providing that support. We also felt a responsibility to Dolly’s legacy and the tireless work Kate and Tick do. When they deliver Dolly’s words, it represents the powerful message that no kid should go through this alone.”

The EssenceMediacom team have been supporting Dolly’s Dream since 2020 through campaign support and fundraising. This year, the team has broken records by securing over $12m worth of media inventory to support the campaign, the biggest campaign ever coordinated by UnLtd.

Anthony Sciacca, head of marketplace, Sydney at EssenceMediacom commented: “EssenceMediacom is proud to be breaking through the silence around bullying with Dolly’s Dream. We thank our media partners for unlocking the power of their audiences for Dolly’s Dream across every touch point & channel. It’s been incredible to see the growth year on year from the industry in supporting nationally, particularly in regional Australia.”

In addition to the campaign support, the EssenceMediacom teams across Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane have organised various fundraisers ranging from scavenger hunts, BBQs and walkathons to dog selfies and blue face painting (Dolly’s favourite colour). Together, the EssenceMediacom team has raised over $47,500 so far for Dolly’s Dream.