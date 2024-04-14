University Of Sydney Appoints CHEP For Australia & APAC Media Accoutnt

The University of Sydney has appointed CHEP Media to provide media planning and buying services for Australia and key markets across the Asia-Pacific region, following a competitive pitch.

CHEP Media will support one of the world’s top 20 universities with an integrated, whole-of-university media strategy, to further elevate its brand profile and driving recruitment for undergraduate and postgraduate offerings.

The University of Sydney’s chief marketing and communications officer, Johanna Lowe said CHEP Media demonstrated a clear understanding of the institution’s positioning within an increasingly competitive global higher education sector.

“As Australia’s first university, Sydney has a terrific heritage we’re really proud of, and an ambitious strategy for the future of our education and research which makes a positive impact on the world,” said Lowe.

“We were impressed by CHEP Media’s strategic thinking, data-led planning and use of technology that brings this to life in a way that taps into the moments that matter most for our future students when they are choosing where to study.

“We are grateful to the team at Yango for all their work, and we look forward to the partnership with CHEP Media for the next chapter.”

CHEP Network’s chief media officer, Anna Cherry said the agency’s ambition is to create a step change in efficient and effective outcomes for the institution.

“Today’s universities are paying close attention to game-changing technology, new competitors, evolving

demographics and heightened expectations for personalised service,” said Cherry.

“At the same time, the ‘age of the customer’ has arrived in the higher education sector, and students have

higher expectations about their experience at university and what it will lead to.

“We are excited to partner with the University of Sydney and navigate this new environment, to build positive perceptions for the institution across the Asia-Pacific and reinforce its positioning of Leadership for Good.”

Other recent wins for CHEP Media include Compare Club, while CHEP Network was recently appointed by the Spirit of Tasmania as its creative agency of record.