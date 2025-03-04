Universal Music NZ’s Adam Holt Retires As MD & Chairman, Heralds In New Leaders

Universal Music New Zealand has announced leadership transitions, with Adam Holt retiring as managing director and chairman after 34 years with the company. Myra Hemara and Matt Kidd have been promoted to co-managing directors.

Universal Music Australia & New Zealand president and CEO, Sean Warner has announced that Universal Music New Zealand managing director and chairman Adam Holt has retired effective 30 April 2025 after 24 years leading the company and 34 years with Universal Music Group and Polygram (a predecessor company).

Holt will be succeeded by Myra Hemara and Matt Kidd, who have been promoted as co-managing directors, effective 1 May 2025 and will report directly to Warner.

“Adam’s commitment to our company, our artists, our people, and the greater New Zealand music industry has been nothing short of exemplary. Throughout his tenure he consistently promoted a positive culture of both UMNZ and UMA garnering him enormous respect from both employees and artists alike. Adam is a passionate music man, caring mentor and consummate professional, who led from the front and made lifelong friends across the UMG, the artist community artists and with our partners around the world,” Warner said.

“Leading the New Zealand company for UMG has been the experience of my life. I am immensely proud of what we have achieved and the challenges we have successfully navigated over the years, but it’s time for me and the company to start the next chapter. A big thank you to Sir Lucian Grainge and Sean for trusting me with UMNZ for so long, and a huge thank you to the entire Universal Music team across New Zealand and Australia. You are an amazing group of people and I will miss you immensely. Most importantly, thank you to all the artists I have had the honour to serve in my time at Universal. I remain in complete awe of you all,” Universal Music New Zealand chairman Adam Holt added.

“I am thrilled to announce that the current UMNZ general managers, Myra Hemara and Matt Kidd, will become the new Co-Managing Directors of the company. Matt and Myra have incredible experience within UMNZ and have been at the forefront of the changes we have made in New Zealand over the past couple of years, Together, with the support of UMNZ chief financial officer & commercial director, Tony Jenks, they will form a strong executive leadership team that will drive a new era of success for Universal Music New Zealand,” Warner added.

Myra Hemara joined UMNZ in 2006, helping to establish UMNZ’s digital department and strategy. Hemara was appointed general manager in 2017, leading UMNZ’s international artist marketing and audience development teams.

“Being given this opportunity to lead Universal Music New Zealand alongside Matt is a great privilege and honour. The legacy Adam has created for our artists and staff has provided an incredible foundation for Matt and me to build on. I’m looking forward to fostering a culture of connection, creativity and collaboration and delivering even more success for our incredibly talented artists,” Hemara said.

Matt Kidd has been with UMNZ for 12 years. He began his label career in promotions and public relations before leading UMNZ’s domestic repertoire and business development teams. Since 2017, his focus in his role as general manager has been on exporting New Zealand talent globally.

“Thank you to Sean for giving Myra and me the opportunity to lead this great company. It’s exciting to take on this new role at a thrilling point in the business, where the landscape and scope for how we can work with and develop our artists is changing dramatically. I’m beyond excited to be a part of the best team in the country and to continue driving excellence and innovation for our artists in New Zealand and around the world,” Matt Kidd said.