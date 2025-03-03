Under Armour Renews Partnership With Mark Nawaqanitawase As He Embarks On NRL Journey

Under Armour has extended its partnership with dual-code sensation Mark Nawaqanitawase for another two years.

Joining the Under Armour family in 2023, Nawaqanitawase embodies the brand’s core values of performance, ambition and excellence. From representing the Wallabies in 11 Tests and making his mark in international sevens to now stepping into his first full National Rugby League (NRL) season with the Sydney Roosters, Nawaqanitawase’s journey is a testament to his adaptability and determination.

As he gears up for his first full season with the Sydney Roosters, Under Armour will keep supporting him with the best-in-class performance gear, including the UA Magnetico Elite 4 boots, designed for precision and agility. With his natural athleticism and drive to succeed, Nawaqanitawase is poised to be a standout player in the NRL, and Under Armour is proud to stand by him during this defining moment in his career.

Fernando Reani, Under Armour’s Managing Director for Australia and New Zealand, said: “Mark is the definition of an athlete who pushes boundaries, embraces challenges and rises to the occasion. His journey from rugby union to the NRL is a testament to his versatility and determination – qualities that align perfectly with Under Armour’s relentless pursuit of performance. We’re excited to stand beside him as he takes on this new chapter, ensuring he has the best gear and support to dominate on the field and inspire the next generation of athletes.”

Reflecting on his journey with Under Armour, Nawaqanitawase said: “The past two years with Under Armour have been incredible, and their belief in me has played a huge role in my growth as an athlete. Their support goes beyond just the gear – it’s about pushing me to be my best and helping me perform at the highest level. Stepping into the NRL is a huge moment for me, and I couldn’t ask for a better partner to have in my corner. I’m pumped to continue this journey with Under Armour as I take on this next challenge.”

Nawaqanitawase’s transition to the NRL strengthens Under Armour’s strategic vision in Australian team sports. Through its joint venture with ISC, the brand is deepening its footprint in rugby league and other team sports codes in Australia, reinforcing its commitment to equipping the next generation of elite athletes with performance-driven innovation.

Under Armour has produced one of the brand’s signature “Origin Stories” video series to mark the partnership renewal. The series provides fans with a behind-the-scenes look at Nawaqanitawase’s evolution, from his early days in rugby union to his transition into the NRL. Set to be released ahead of the Roosters’ season opener on Thursday, 6 March, the series explores Mark’s journey, the challenges he has overcome, and his ambitions for the seasons ahead. A teaser has been released across UA channels today.

With Nawaqanitawase’s first full NRL season with the Sydney Roosters approaching, Under Armour is proud to continue championing his success, amplifying his impact on the game, and supporting him as he writes the next chapter of his legacy.