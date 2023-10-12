Under 30, Flirty And Thriving? B&T’s 30 Under 30 Awards, Presented By Vevo, Are BACK

Under 30, Flirty And Thriving? B&T’s 30 Under 30 Awards, Presented By Vevo, Are BACK
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty



Are you under 30, flirty, and thriving? Well, good news because the hottest awards night for the under 30s working in the industry is BACK!

The flirty part is in fact not a requirement (just a quote from the fabulous 2004 film 13 Going On 30), but if you are talented, and work in advertising, media, and marketing, then B&T‘s 30 Under 30 Awards, presented by Vevo, are for you.

The awards are the leading showcase for the brightest young talent working across advertising, media, marketing, and communications.

Many of our previous winners have gone on to be leaders in the industry, so if you haven’t entered before, now is your time!

Three outstanding individuals will be recognised for their achievements in each of the 10 categories, as well as a Grand Prix Award for the most influential individual overall.

This year we are doing things a little differently and asking you to really put your creative juices to the test and include a video in your entry. To find out more and enter the awards go HERE.

We also have an example here:

The exclusive awards ceremony will be taking place on the 14th of March at the Metro Theatre in Sydney.

All 30 category winners will be announced on the night, as well as People’s Choice and Grand Prix winners.

You can get your early-bird tickets HERE.

KEY DATES

  • Entries open: Friday, 13 October, 2023
  • Entries close: Thursday, 25 January, 2024
  • Late entries close: Friday, 2 February, 2024
  • Shortlist announced: Friday, 1 March, 2024
  • Early bird tickets close: Wednesday, 6 March, 2024
  • Awards night: Thursday, 14 March, 2024 – The Metro Theatre

 




Please login with linkedin to comment

30 under 30

Latest News

Val Morgan Unveils New Advertising Oppurtunities
  • Advertising

Val Morgan Unveils New Advertising Oppurtunities

Val Morgan Digital hosted its Sydney Upfront presentation in the Yallamundi Rooms at Sydney Opera House On Thursday afternoon, in celebration of the company’s four-year milestone and to unveil new opportunities for advertisers in 2024. Liam O’Meara, general manager of sales for Val Morgan Digital and VMO opened the presentation before delving into the power […]

Yahoo Integrates Identity solution With Twilio Segment
  • Technology

Yahoo Integrates Identity solution With Twilio Segment

Yahoo has announced a new integration with Twilio Segment Customer Data Platform (CDP) to drive greater advertising reach and relevance, without relying on third-party cookies. Twilio Segment’s direct integration with Yahoo ConnectID will enable advertisers to future-proof their business and activate first-party data across screens in a cookieless world. More than 25,000 businesses worldwide use […]

UnLtd: Big Dream – Nine, EssenceMediacom And Cocogun Inducted To Hall Of Good
  • Marketing

UnLtd: Big Dream – Nine, EssenceMediacom And Cocogun Inducted To Hall Of Good

The 5th annual UnLtd: Big Dream event saw over 650 people across the media, marketing and creative industry come together in Melbourne to celebrate and showcase the positive impact the industry has had on young people at risk. (Pictured above: Team Nine, winners of Good Company – UnLtd Hall of Good) The inductees to the […]

Christina Aguilera and Latto Bring Hip Hop and Opera Together In Latest McCann London Creative
  • Marketing

Christina Aguilera and Latto Bring Hip Hop and Opera Together In Latest McCann London Creative

Australian born on-demand delivery platform Menulog is introducing the next chapter of the “Did Somebody Say” Brand platform, enlisting pop icon Christina Aguilera and rising hip-hop star Latto to front its latest global campaign together. This is the first time the creative has used two artists and two different musical genres for its world renowned […]

A fun depiction of a competitive TV game show, stylized in late 1970's or early 1980's fashion. The host, an African American man in a stunning gold blazer, asks the contestants quiz trivia questions to see who will win the grand prize! The participants hold their hands over their buzzers to signal they have the answer.
  • Marketing

Friday Trivia Time!

It's Friday! Which can mean only one thing - it's B&T trivia time! That and doing little to no work this afternoon.

“Ideas as ideas in themselves are worthless” – Legendary Director James Cameron Speaks On Streaming, AI and Creativity
  • Media

“Ideas as ideas in themselves are worthless” – Legendary Director James Cameron Speaks On Streaming, AI and Creativity

Whilst many cringe when people in the industry describe themselves as “storytellers” in their LinkedIn bios, it is ultimately this love of storytelling that brings so many to the advertising, media, and marketing industries.  This love can often be forgotten amongst deadlines, office politics, and day-to-day life – but ultimately it is what gets many […]

B&T Awards The Work: Check Out The Incredible Best Media Campaigns This Year!
  • Media

B&T Awards The Work: Check Out The Incredible Best Media Campaigns This Year!

Incredible media can transform already great creative into a heart-stopping and jaw-dropping campaign. But, nowadays, creative media execution is not only a nice to have but a need to have when it comes to reaching large audiences at scale. The standard of entries at this year’s B&T Awards was nothing short of remarkable. Indies and holdcos […]

Uber One Is Fighting Hunger In New Campaign from Special
  • Advertising

Uber One Is Fighting Hunger In New Campaign from Special

Uber One, the subscription-based membership program offering savings and deals across Uber and Uber Eats, has launched in Taiwan with a fun campaign via Special and local creative agency, Whatever. The “Never Eat Dirt Again” campaign takes the colloquial axiom ‘I have to eat dirt now’ – often used by Taiwanese when running short on […]

NOVA And Amazon Extend Partnership With New Alexa Campaign
  • Marketing

NOVA And Amazon Extend Partnership With New Alexa Campaign

NOVA Entertainment has announced a new campaign as part of its partnership with Amazon Alexa, continuing to educate the growing smart speaker audience on the ease and accessibility of NOVA’s content through Alexa-enabled devices.   Following the success of Australian industry-first campaign last year, the latest campaign features the Nova’s national Drive show Ricki-Lee, Tim […]

Scope3 Raises $20M USD In Series B Funding Led By GV
  • Marketing

Scope3 Raises $20M USD In Series B Funding Led By GV

Scope3, the collaborative sustainability platform decarbonising media and advertising, has announced a $20 million Series B funding round led by GV. (Pictured Above: Left – Anne Coghlan, COO and co-founder of Scope3. Right – Brian O’Kelley, CEO and co-founder of Scope3) The investment will be used to accelerate the development of Scope3’s collaborative sustainability platform […]

Genesis Inspires The Next Generation Of Kiwi Innovators In New Work From Bastion Shine
  • Marketing

Genesis Inspires The Next Generation Of Kiwi Innovators In New Work From Bastion Shine

Genesis has announced its latest campaign showcasing the Genesis School-gen programme. School-gen has been running for over 16 years, providing free STEM teaching resources and learning tools to primary schools around New Zealand.  Many of New Zealand’s jobs of the future will require STEM skills. As a Kiwi business employing a large number of STEM […]

SXSW: Prime Video Pop-Up Experience Brings Fictional Worlds To Life
  • Marketing

SXSW: Prime Video Pop-Up Experience Brings Fictional Worlds To Life

Prime Video has announced the launch of Primeville an immersive pop-up experience taking over Fratelli Fresh Darling Harbour at SXSW Sydney from October 17 – 21. Just like Prime Video transports you to different worlds with its hit shows, Primeville is the portal to your streaming dreams. It’s a small town inspired by Prime Video’s […]

Scroll Media Signs The Roar & AthletesVoice Across Australia & New Zealand
  • Advertising

Scroll Media Signs The Roar & AthletesVoice Across Australia & New Zealand

Scroll Media has secured the rights to sell advertising and content partnerships across sports content platforms The Roar and AthletesVoice across Australia and NZ. The Roar is the home of conversation on Australian sport and voice to sports fans and athletes alike. Its mix of informed opinion columns, in-depth analysis, live coverage and must-watch video […]