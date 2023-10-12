Under 30, Flirty And Thriving? B&T’s 30 Under 30 Awards, Presented By Vevo, Are BACK

Are you under 30, flirty, and thriving? Well, good news because the hottest awards night for the under 30s working in the industry is BACK!

The flirty part is in fact not a requirement (just a quote from the fabulous 2004 film 13 Going On 30), but if you are talented, and work in advertising, media, and marketing, then B&T‘s 30 Under 30 Awards, presented by Vevo, are for you.

The awards are the leading showcase for the brightest young talent working across advertising, media, marketing, and communications.

Many of our previous winners have gone on to be leaders in the industry, so if you haven’t entered before, now is your time!

Three outstanding individuals will be recognised for their achievements in each of the 10 categories, as well as a Grand Prix Award for the most influential individual overall.

This year we are doing things a little differently and asking you to really put your creative juices to the test and include a video in your entry. To find out more and enter the awards go HERE.

We also have an example here:

The exclusive awards ceremony will be taking place on the 14th of March at the Metro Theatre in Sydney.

All 30 category winners will be announced on the night, as well as People’s Choice and Grand Prix winners.

You can get your early-bird tickets HERE.

KEY DATES Entries open : Friday, 13 October, 2023

: Friday, 13 October, 2023 Entries close : Thursday, 25 January, 2024

: Thursday, 25 January, 2024 Late entries close : Friday, 2 February, 2024

: Friday, 2 February, 2024 Shortlist announced : Friday, 1 March, 2024

: Friday, 1 March, 2024 Early bird tickets close : Wednesday, 6 March, 2024

: Wednesday, 6 March, 2024 Awards night: Thursday, 14 March, 2024 – The Metro Theatre