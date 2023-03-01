UN Global Compact Network Australia Adds Australia Post Exec To Board

The UN Global Compact Network Australia (UNGCNA) has appointed new execs to its board with a focus on sustainability.

The new non-executive board members are:

Susan Mizrahi, chief sustainability officer, Australia Post, and chair

Australian Retailers Association Sustainability Advisory Group; Sunita Gloster, non-executive director at Maurice Blackburn Lawyers, marketing

advisor at Gloster Advisory, senior advisor accenture & UN Women Australia and co-chair of the Tech Council of Australia Marketing Committee, ABCTV Gruen panellist; Robin Mellon, CEO of Better Sydney and project manager for the Property Council of Australia’s Modern Slavery Working Group and Supplier Platform

The UNGCNA aims to connect businesses and leaders to improve business sustainability and help them act responsibly.

“Now is the time to accelerate for corporate Australia. We can only do this through cooperation, collective action, and shared learning. The UNGCNA brings together some of Australia’s strongest expertise in ESG, and with this, we are in the best position to facilitate collaboration and help accelerate corporate Australia towards a more sustainable future,” said UNGCNA chair Fiona Reynolds.

“Australia is at a coming-of-age moment for community and regulatory scrutiny that directly connects corporate behaviour with external impact. Marketing communications and strategy must sit at the core of ESG-related regulatory, ethical and reputation discussions not just to ensure credibility for both consumers and regulators but also to be mindful of the social impact and community trust that lies at the heart of any viable business. UNGCNA is a valuable platform to help Australian businesses embrace a sustainable future.”

Reynolds herself was appointed chair in November.

Mizrahi added, “Businesses large and small are seeking guidance on how to rebuild more sustainably from the pandemic and economic shocks. The UN Global Compact has the mandate, expertise and networks to help businesses strengthen their approaches to climate and ESG.”

The existing board is comprised of some of Australia’s biggest retailers including Anna Stewart, head of sustainability governance & engagement at Coles and Laura McManus, senior human rights manager at Woolworths.

“Above all, the UNGCNA shows that businesses don’t need to ‘go it alone’”, said Mellon.

“Collaboration around key issues from gender equality to climate action, and from sustainable cities to responsible supply chains means we can move faster and further together. Partnership is the new leadership, and partnerships for our goals will help us tackle those complex, difficult problems.”