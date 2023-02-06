UM Raids Rival Mediacom To Appoint Sasha Savic Global CEO

IPG Mediabrands’ UM has announced the appointment of Sasha Savic (lead image) to global chief executive officer. Most recently, Savic was the global chief innovation officer at EssenceMediacom after serving as US CEO for nearly a decade.

Savic, an IPG alumnus, will set the vision for the agency’s global growth while overseeing strategy, product, operations and management of clients including American Express, Honda, Johnson & Johnson, Levi Strauss & Co., Nestlé and Sony, among others. Savic will report directly to Mediabrands global CEO, Eileen Kiernan.

“A tenacious and dynamic leader who cares deeply about people, clients and community, Sasha is a consummate relationship builder who has driven results for some of the world’s most iconic brands,” said Kiernan. “Sasha’s love of the business complements our strong, values-driven global culture, and his will to win and commitment to excellence will supercharge how we show up in the marketplace and for our clients. We are thrilled to welcome him back to the IPG family.”

As Global CEO, Savic will galvanise the UM community around a growth mindset, leveraging the agency’s industry-leading data capabilities to optimise and energise its go-to-market strategy. Known for his effectiveness in building inclusive and connected workplace cultures, Savic will be integral to advancing UM’s commitment to diversity, marketplace equity, media responsibility and sustainability.

“The role of media is timeless, and I am excited to join the global leadership team at UM, the undisputed leader in unlocking the power of data to enhance the purpose and longevity of brands,” said Savic. “Building connections is what drives me – from strengthening community to partnering with clients to connecting consumers’ needs to a brand’s purpose and value. I look forward to bringing together content, data and brand meaning to create sustainable, long-term growth at UM, where I first got my media chops and fell in love with this industry.”

During his time at EssenceMediacom, his leadership resulted in nine consecutive years of growth, and he was recognized as Adweek’s U.S. Executive of the Year in 2021. Prior to MediaCom, Savic was chief operating officer at Havas Media Group N.A., driving strategy and business performance. With three decades of experience in media, he has also held senior leadership roles at McCann New York and UM, leading media efforts for brands like Procter & Gamble, Microsoft, Intel and Mastercard.

Savic has served on the jury for Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, the Effie Awards and Brand Film Festival. In 2019, he led the launch of the New Majority Ready™ (NMR) Coalition, a movement to help brands engage with multicultural audiences and place diversity at the forefront of their strategies. He is also a member of the 4As Media Leadership Council and supports environmental causes and sustainability through participation in NASF and ASF in North America.

