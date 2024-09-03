UM Australia & Mutinex Announce Real-Time Data Integration For Marketing Effectiveness

UM Australia, in collaboration with Mutinex, has announced a media data integration. This initiative automates data sharing between UM’s data systems and Mutinex’s GrowthOS platform, delivering time savings and enhanced data accuracy for UM clients, led by foundation client, Optus.

“As we move towards a future dominated by data-driven strategies, this collaboration underscores UM’s commitment to innovation, privacy, and security,” said Adam Krass, UM chief digital, data, and tech officer.

“The seamless and secure data transfer process aligns with the highest standards of data protection, ensuring client information is handled in compliance with government regulation and leading encryption solutions”.

“UM and Optus deserve congratulations for pioneering the way media data is supplied for MMM. Let’s be frank, the more fluid the data supply the more valuable the insight. It’s as simple as that,” said Mat Baxter, Mutinex CEO, APAC.

The groundbreaking integration offers substantial benefits to foundational client, Optus, by enabling faster and more accurate data-driven decision-making. By automating the data transfer, the integration delivers enhanced efficiency, improved data accuracy, accelerated decision-making, and privacy and security.

The integration reduces manual workload, allowing UM’s team to focus on creativity and critical thinking to deliver dynamic marketing-led growth.

Real-time updates ensure the data used in Optus’ MMM is current while enhancing the precision of channel optimisations and more regular reviews of tactical strategies.

With immediate access to updated data Optus can make informed marketing decisions quickly across a diverse mix of marketing investments.

The integration process adheres to stringent data security standards, ensuring that Optus’ data is protected at all times.

“This collaboration marks a significant leap forward in how we leverage data to drive growth and innovation at Optus. By automating the flow of data between UM and Optus technology, we are not just improving our decision-making speed but also elevating the precision and impact of our marketing strategy,” said Cam Luby, head of consumer marketing, Optus.

The integration between Mutinex and UM will be extended to other shared clients delivering exceptional value and improved marketing and business outcomes.