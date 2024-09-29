Uber Eats Taps Jason Alexander For Next ‘Get Almost, Almost Anything’ Campaign Iteration Via Special

Uber Eats has launched latest instalment of the ‘Get almost, almost anything’ campaign, featuring actor and comedian Jason Alexander, via Special.
This new instalment, titled “Canned Laughter,” humorously explores the chaos that can arise when the idea of having everything at our fingertips becomes a little problematic.
Following successful collaborations with Kris and Kendall Jenner, Tom Felton, and Nicola Coughlan, this fresh ‘Get almost, almost anything’ campaign is another self-deprecating admission that there are some things Uber Eats doesn’t deliver — demonstrated through the chaos that would ensue if some of our innermost desires were in fact available on the app.
Alexander’s comedic journey begins when the funny man can’t land a joke at a dinner party. Frustrated, he turns to Uber Eats to order ‘canned laughter’, and his problems seem solved…until it becomes clear that there are some situations where laughter is less than ideal, ultimately leading to unexpected—and hilarious—consequences.
The world of Alexander’s comedic desire continues in a series of social spots that further illustrate the array of items available on Uber Eats – from retail, grocery, alcohol, convenience and of course, restaurant cuisine.
“There’s always been a special part in my heart for comedy and the iconic tropes of television of yesteryear,” said Alexander, “Working with Uber Eats in a way that was a self-deprecating homage to these elements and why they perhaps don’t hold true today was genuinely great fun.”
Uber ANZ brand lead, Channa Goonasekara, added ”This campaign would not have worked with anyone else in the world. We were over the moon to be able to partner with Jason on this new iteration of our brand platform. His comedic calamity is instantly recognisable and his performance is brilliantly nostalgic as it builds throughout the hero brand film. He was the perfect custodian to build on the work of Kendall and Kris Jenner, Nicola Coughlan and Tom Felton to remind Aussies and Kiwis that you can get almost, almost anything on Uber Eats these days.”
“It’s been great working alongside Director Mark Molloy and Jason, to bring this sitcom trope to life, as well as bring back Jason’s very distinct brand of misery. It’s not only a fun brand statement, but feels like a reward for his fans,” said Special’s creative director, James Sexton.
“Jason Alexander’s life being ruined by canned laughter feels like a great continuation of Uber Eats’ now well known self-deprecating tone and open admissions that they don’t deliver everything, added fellow, Special creative director, Harry Neville-Towle, “It’s also more entertaining evidence you really really don’t want us to .”
The hero film premiered during the halftime show of the AFL Grand Final, complemented by a series of audio ads and social spots rolling out across various platforms.
The ‘Get almost, almost anything’ campaign platform has been exported globally to Taiwan, Spain, Mexico, the United States, Canada, Chile, Sri Lanka and Portugal.
