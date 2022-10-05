Twitter Lets Users Add Multiple Photos, GIFs, Videos To Tweets

Twitter has announced that users will be able to add different types of media – such as GIFs, photos, or videos – in the same tweet.

Previously, Twitter only allowed one type of media to be attached to a tweet. A few photos, for example, or a single video, or a single (and likely overused) GIF.

But now, users will be able to mix-and-match with photos, GIFs, or up to two videos in a single tweet. However, in order to bombard your followers with more images and videos than seems sensible, you’ll have to use the Twitter app for Android or iOS – desktop and third-party scheduling software will not support the new feature, at least initially.

Get ready to mix it up with visuals on Twitter. You can now add a combination of media to your Tweet on Android and iOS. That means you can include a photo, GIF, and video (or two!) all in the same Tweet. Tap the photo icon in the Tweet composer to start mixing your media. pic.twitter.com/9D1cCzjtmI — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) October 5, 2022

Twitter says that adding mixed media to a Tweet is simple and straightforward.

When composing a Tweet, tap the “Media” or “GIF” icons and select the content you want to share. Users will be able to add up to four videos, images, and/or GIFs per Tweet.

The move will likely be seized upon by social media marketing managers, looking to make their brand accounts more fun and engaging for consumers.

However, there is a potential downside to the move that brands and marketers should be aware of. More images, videos, and GIFs will mean longer loading times, which cause some users to lose interest as your tweets.

Twitter has recently announced more tools to try and make it “the easiest and most convenient place to share images, videos, and other creative content.”

Late last month, the social media platform revealed two new video products – full-screen videos and a new video carousel in the Explore tab. The company says that it makes it easier than ever for people to find out what’s happening around the world.