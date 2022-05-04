Twitter Appoints Angus Keene As Managing Director Of Australia And New Zealand

Today, Twitter announced that Angus Keene has been appointed as Twitter’s new Managing Director of Australia & New Zealand.

Reporting to Yu Sasamoto, Twitter’s Vice President of Asia Pacific, Angus will be responsible for continuing and accelerating Twitter’s revenue growth across Australia and New Zealand. With over 20 years of experience in sales, marketing, and media, and as one of the founding members of Twitter Australia, Angus has been instrumental in leading the overall sales strategy, and revenue for the service.

Commenting on this appointment; Yu Sasamoto, Vice President of Asia Pacific, Twitter said, “We are thrilled to have Angus lead our revenue growth, and continue to lead Twitter on the right growth path in Australia and New Zealand. Throughout his career, Angus has demonstrated his ability to successfully transform teams, and businesses. I am confident that through Angus’ leadership and guidance, we will see our client and partner relationships grow even more.”

Angus Keene, Managing Director of Australia & New Zealand, Twitter said, “I am grateful and excited for this opportunity. With Yu’s leadership, and the collaboration with the local team, I look forward to building on the momentum behind our business, and the opportunity to showcase Twitter’s values to help brands stay connected with their audience.”

As Keene steps into this new role, Jonathan Munschi who recently joined Twitter Australia as the Head of Sales, will now lead the local sales team. Armed with his expertise and experience in the media industry, Jonathan will be working closely with Emily Foat (Head of Agency, Twitter Australia & New Zealand). Foat has been with Twitter for over seven years, leading and building relationships with Agency partners. Both Munschi and Foat will report directly to Keene.