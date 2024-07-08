Marketing

TwentyTwo Digital Elevates Digital Experience For Studio Pilates International

TwentyTwo Digital’s team of marketers and skilled developers have been immersed in redesigning and revitalising the online experience for long-term client, Studio Pilates. 

Since the website launch in May, TwentyTwo Digital has been working towards designing a smoother user experience and enhancing the online presence of the brand.  

Having previously supported Studio Pilates in expanding its reach and generating interest internationally, TwentyTwo is well-versed in the business’ needs and has a strong understanding of the market and digital landscape.  

“Studio Pilates offers such a luxury experience for their clients in person. We wanted to emulate this on the digital side by building a straightforward location-finding system and site navigation,” said founder and managing director Sarah Pelecanos (née Newport).

This project has been a great opportunity for TwentyTwo Digital to showcase its design and UX expertise through the elevated user experience established. With consumer navigation at the centre of the rebuild, TwentyTwo has created an easier pathway for users to reach their goals, whether it be finding a studio, becoming an instructor, or owning a franchise.  

 This agency consistently impresses its clients with its data-driven approach, innovative solutions, and strong delivery on brand outcomes. It assists clients like Studio Pilates in taking their online presence to the next level. 

