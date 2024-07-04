TwentyTwo Digital And Uniting Church Australia Launch New Website And Information Hub

TwentyTwo Digital has collaborated with Uniting Church Australia (UCA) to launch a brand new website and information hub. This large-scale project aimed to create two distinct entities: one for public exploration of UCA’s locations and another to facilitate easy access to documentation for staff and volunteers.

The project commenced with an in-depth Information Architecture (IA) phase, featuring extensive research and recommendations on optimal structures. This was followed by a detailed design phase that included user testing, utilising TwentyTwo’s innovative brain scan technology to measure responses to digital stimuli.

“The UCA Hub/Website project required a lot of problem solving and technical expertise to ensure effective integration with their internal systems while being able to be organised and displayed appropriately to users. The partnership was very collaborative and ultimately, achieved the outcome intended for the client,” said Sarah Pelecanos, founder & managing director.

The launch of UCA’s new website has resulted in overwhelmingly positive feedback, evidenced by a 776.7 per cent increase in users and a 616.55 per cent surge in engaged user sessions. These metrics highlight the reception of the new digital platforms.

“Our website project was a little bit unique in that we needed two sites with vastly different functions, not just one. From the first meeting, TwentyTwo were eager to understand the organisation, not just the project, in order to deliver a product that truly met our highly engaged users’ needs. They were flexible around our very dynamic schedule and shifting environment, and delivered a final product that has more than met the brief,” said Michael Mann, enterprise marketing specialist, UCA.

TwentyTwo Digital’s data-centric approach to marketing proves that even small agencies can achieve incredible results when driven by precise metrics and research backed strategies.