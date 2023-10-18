TV Ratings: The Block Carries Nine To A Win

Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty



Now in its final fortnight, Nine’s The Block continues to pull in the numbers. Last night it pulled in 671,000 metro viewers – making it once again the most-watched entertainment show of the night.

It was followed by Seven’s The Chase with 489,000 metro views and Home and Away with 454,000 metro views.

Seven’s SAS Australia picked up 401,000 metro views.

Network 10’s The Cheap Seats picked up 335,000 metro views.

Seven News was the most-watched show of the night with 823,000 metro views. Nine News picked up 700,000 metro views.

Overall Nine won the nigh with 30.6 per cent of views, followed by Seven with 28.5 per cent, the ABC with 16.9 per cent, Network 10 with 16.0 per cent and SBS with 8.0 per cent.

                                                       Daily Channel Share

Nine NetworkSeven NetworkNetwork 10ABC TV NetworkSBS Network
30.6%28.5%16.0%16.9%8.0%

 

                                               Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)

No.

Show 

Channel 

Metro Views 

1SEVEN NEWSSeven Network823,000
2SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30Seven Network805,000
3NINE NEWS 6:30Nine Network700,000
4NINE NEWSNine Network694,000
5THE BLOCK -MONNine Network671,000
6A CURRENT AFFAIRNine Network644,000
7ABC NEWS-EVABC TV522,000
8THE CHASE AUSTRALIASeven Network489,000
9HOME AND AWAYSeven Network454,000
107.30-EVABC TV416,000



