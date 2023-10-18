TV Ratings: The Block Carries Nine To A Win

Now in its final fortnight, Nine’s The Block continues to pull in the numbers. Last night it pulled in 671,000 metro viewers – making it once again the most-watched entertainment show of the night.

It was followed by Seven’s The Chase with 489,000 metro views and Home and Away with 454,000 metro views.

Seven’s SAS Australia picked up 401,000 metro views.

Network 10’s The Cheap Seats picked up 335,000 metro views.

Seven News was the most-watched show of the night with 823,000 metro views. Nine News picked up 700,000 metro views.

Overall Nine won the nigh with 30.6 per cent of views, followed by Seven with 28.5 per cent, the ABC with 16.9 per cent, Network 10 with 16.0 per cent and SBS with 8.0 per cent.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 30.6% 28.5% 16.0% 16.9% 8.0%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 823,000 2 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 805,000 3 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 700,000 4 NINE NEWS Nine Network 694,000 5 THE BLOCK -MON Nine Network 671,000 6 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 644,000 7 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 522,000 8 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 489,000 9 HOME AND AWAY Seven Network 454,000 10 7.30-EV ABC TV 416,000