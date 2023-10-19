Wednesday TV Ratings: The Block Continues To Dominate The Ratings

Wednesday TV Ratings: The Block Continues To Dominate The Ratings
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty



The Block continues to dominate the TV ratings with 663,000 metro viewers signing in to watch last night’s episode.

The episode featured an emotional breakdown from contestant Leah who was eagerly awaiting the arrival of her day bed only to be told the bed would no longer be arriving.

She had been buying the bed from Camerich after exchanging Block Bucks with fellow contestant Leslie.

However, after Leslie felt accused after Leah’s demand for an audit of her work, she cancelled the deal leaving Leah frustrated and bedless. What a debacle.

The show helped Nine achieve a 30.1 per cent audience share. It was followed by Seven with 26.6 per cent, the ABC with 19.1 per cent, Network 10 with 16.3 per cent and SBS with 7.9 per cent.

The Chase was the second most-watched entertainment show of the night with 512,000 metro views. It was followed by Home and Away with 434,000 metro views.

The ABC’s Hard Quiz pulled in 421,000 metro views.

                                                       Daily Channel Share

Nine NetworkSeven NetworkNetwork 10ABC TV NetworkSBS Network
30.1%26.6%16.3%19.1%7.9%

 

                                               Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)

No.

Show 

Channel 

Metro Views 

1SEVEN NEWSSeven Network850,000
2SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30Seven Network807,000
3THE BLOCK -WEDNine Network663,000
4NINE NEWS 6:30Nine Network643,000
5NINE NEWSNine Network634,000
6A CURRENT AFFAIRNine Network577,000
7THE CHASE AUSTRALIASeven Network512,000
8ABC NEWS-EVABC TV476,000
9HOME AND AWAYSeven Network434,000
10HARD QUIZ S8-EVABC TV421,000



Please login with linkedin to comment

TV Ratings

Latest News

BREAKING: Marty Sheargold Confirms “Extended Break” Following AFL Incident
  • Media

BREAKING: Marty Sheargold Confirms “Extended Break” Following AFL Incident

Radio broadcaster and Triple M host Marty Sheargold has confirmed that he is taking an “extended break from work” to focus on his mental health. The news follows reports that he was asked to leave the AFL Grand Final after making offensive comments to some of the guests. You can see the statement from Triple […]

Seven And Channel 4 Co-Commission Made In Bondi
  • Media

Seven And Channel 4 Co-Commission Made In Bondi

The Seven Network and Channel 4 in the UK have co-commissioned a brand-new version of the hit British reality format “Made in”, which will be set in Bondi, Sydney. The eye-opening reality series Made in Bondi will follow the lives and loves of Sydney’s young, social elite. Set in one of Sydney’s most exclusive neighbourhoods, […]

Seven Adds AFL And Cricket To Seven Plus
  • Media

Seven Adds AFL And Cricket To Seven Plus

In an industry first Seven has announced that it will be streaming the AFL and the cricket on 7plus for free. Seven’s full digital rights to the AFL kick in with the Brownlow Medal and the AFL Grand Final in 2024, followed by the AFLW (which is already running on 7plus) then the full 2025 […]

Seven Joins Forces With Databricks
  • Media

Seven Joins Forces With Databricks

The Seven Network has today announced a ground-breaking partnership with Databricks – one of the world’s leading cloud, data and AI companies – that uses AI to drive contextual, relevant advertising experiences for its audiences. It comes after the launch of Seven’s market-leading personalisation engine – built with Amazon Web Services (AWS) – which is […]

What To Expect From 7Plus In 2024
  • Media

What To Expect From 7Plus In 2024

The Seven Network’s streaming service 7plus is set for a big 2024, with new and exclusive premium content, new user experience features, new advertising products and – come September – some big changes in how advertisers reach streamers. Seven West Media chief digital officer, Gereurd Roberts, said: “7plus is already the most advanced AVOD service […]

Seven Launches Total TV Trading System – Phoenix
  • Media

Seven Launches Total TV Trading System – Phoenix

Seven Network, today announced the rollout of Phoenix, which it describes a “the world’s most advanced total TV trading system”. The arrival of Phoenix was revealed at Seven’s Upfront 2024, held today at the ICC in Sydney. Today Seven also announced new data and insights partnerships with View Media Group and Raiz Invest, further strengthening […]

Seven Reveals Its 2024 Content Plan
  • Media

Seven Reveals Its 2024 Content Plan

Today Seven presented its Upfront 2024 from the centre of South by Southwest Sydney to more than 1,000 guests. Seven’s line-up of proven, reliable hits includes 7NEWS, Sunrise, The Morning Show, The Chase Australia, Home and Away, Better Homes and Gardens, Farmer Wants A Wife, The Voice, Dancing With The Stars, The 1% Club, Australian […]

Slew Of New Hires At SOCIETY
  • Marketing

Slew Of New Hires At SOCIETY

It needs to be asked - if you smoke marijuana in the SOCIETY offices do you become HIGH SOCIETY?

Sefiani New Clients Driving Positive Change
  • Marketing

Sefiani New Clients Driving Positive Change

Leading strategic communications agency Sefiani, part of Clarity Global, has been engaged by four progressive organisations dedicated to driving positive change in sustainability and social impact Volvo Group; Australian Mobile Telecommunications Association (AMTA) and its Mobile Muster program; the United Nations Global Compact Network Australia and Social Ventures Australia are all part of the engagement. […]

It’s Your SXSW Halfway Wrap!
  • Marketing

It’s Your SXSW Halfway Wrap!

Scroogey boss wouldn't spring for a SXSW ticket? Here's what you've been missing sans the queues & lack of toilets.

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Australia Encouraged To Rethink Consumption With Kingfisher World Phone Amnesty
  • Media

Australia Encouraged To Rethink Consumption With Kingfisher World Phone Amnesty

This week Australian-based independent creative agency, Rethink Everything, launched its latest campaign – the World Phone Amnesty – at SXSW Sydney. Aiming to change the behaviour of our planet’s 6.92 billion smartphone users, the World Phone Amnesty, powered by next-gen mobile experience (MX) pioneers Kingfisher, is a global initiative designed to repurpose, recycle and reuse […]