Wednesday TV Ratings: The Block Continues To Dominate The Ratings

The Block continues to dominate the TV ratings with 663,000 metro viewers signing in to watch last night’s episode.

The episode featured an emotional breakdown from contestant Leah who was eagerly awaiting the arrival of her day bed only to be told the bed would no longer be arriving.

She had been buying the bed from Camerich after exchanging Block Bucks with fellow contestant Leslie.

However, after Leslie felt accused after Leah’s demand for an audit of her work, she cancelled the deal leaving Leah frustrated and bedless. What a debacle.

The show helped Nine achieve a 30.1 per cent audience share. It was followed by Seven with 26.6 per cent, the ABC with 19.1 per cent, Network 10 with 16.3 per cent and SBS with 7.9 per cent.

The Chase was the second most-watched entertainment show of the night with 512,000 metro views. It was followed by Home and Away with 434,000 metro views.

The ABC’s Hard Quiz pulled in 421,000 metro views.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 30.1% 26.6% 16.3% 19.1% 7.9%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 850,000 2 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 807,000 3 THE BLOCK -WED Nine Network 663,000 4 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 643,000 5 NINE NEWS Nine Network 634,000 6 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 577,000 7 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 512,000 8 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 476,000 9 HOME AND AWAY Seven Network 434,000 10 HARD QUIZ S8-EV ABC TV 421,000