Thursday TV Ratings – “Everybody Wanted A Piece Of Him”, Gogglebox Cast Swoon Over David Beckham

There was one man who was getting the cast of Gogglebox all hot and sweaty last night.

In what will be known as the Golden Balls renaissance, the families and friends on Network 10’s show Gogglebox were delighted to see the Beckham documentary series on Netflix finally released.

“Everybody wanted a piece of him,” one viewer said.

“I like him even more now!” another exclaimed.

It was a solid night for the Network 10 favourite, with a total of 422,000 metro viewers signing up to watch the episode last night.

In entertainment, it was beaten only by Seven’s The Chase with 442,000 metro views and Home and Away with 428,000 metro viewers.

Network 10’s Amazing Race Australia pulled in 355,000 metro viewers. Nine’s Hot Seat pulled in 328,000 metro views.

Overall, Nine won the night with 27.5 per cent of views, followed by Seven with 24.0 per cent, Network 10 with 20.7 per cent, the ABC with 17.4 per cent and SBS with 10.4 per cent.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 27.5% 24.0% 20.7% 17.4% 10.4%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 775,000 2 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 766,000 3 NINE NEWS Nine Network 670,000 4 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 648,000 5 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 520,000 6 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 487,000 7 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 442,000 8 HOME AND AWAY Seven Network 428,000 9 GOGGLEBOX Network 10 422,000 10 RBT Nine Network 374,000