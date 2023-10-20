Thursday TV Ratings – “Everybody Wanted A Piece Of Him”, Gogglebox Cast Swoon Over David Beckham

Thursday TV Ratings – “Everybody Wanted A Piece Of Him”, Gogglebox Cast Swoon Over David Beckham
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty



There was one man who was getting the cast of Gogglebox all hot and sweaty last night.

In what will be known as the Golden Balls renaissance, the families and friends on Network 10’s show Gogglebox were delighted to see the Beckham documentary series on Netflix finally released.

“Everybody wanted a piece of him,” one viewer said.

“I like him even more now!” another exclaimed.

It was a solid night for the Network 10 favourite, with a total of 422,000 metro viewers signing up to watch the episode last night.

In entertainment, it was beaten only by Seven’s The Chase with 442,000 metro views and Home and Away with 428,000 metro viewers.

Network 10’s Amazing Race Australia pulled in 355,000 metro viewers. Nine’s Hot Seat pulled in 328,000 metro views.

Overall, Nine won the night with 27.5 per cent of views, followed by Seven with 24.0 per cent, Network 10 with 20.7 per cent, the ABC with 17.4 per cent and SBS with 10.4 per cent.

 

 

                                                       Daily Channel Share

Nine NetworkSeven NetworkNetwork 10ABC TV NetworkSBS Network
27.5%24.0%20.7%17.4%10.4%

 

 

                                               Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)

No.

Show 

Channel 

Metro Views 

1SEVEN NEWSSeven Network775,000
2SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30Seven Network766,000
3NINE NEWSNine Network670,000
4NINE NEWS 6:30Nine Network648,000
5A CURRENT AFFAIRNine Network520,000
6ABC NEWS-EVABC TV487,000
7THE CHASE AUSTRALIASeven Network442,000
8HOME AND AWAYSeven Network428,000
9GOGGLEBOXNetwork 10422,000
10RBTNine Network374,000



