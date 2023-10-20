Thursday TV Ratings – “Everybody Wanted A Piece Of Him”, Gogglebox Cast Swoon Over David Beckham
There was one man who was getting the cast of Gogglebox all hot and sweaty last night.
In what will be known as the Golden Balls renaissance, the families and friends on Network 10’s show Gogglebox were delighted to see the Beckham documentary series on Netflix finally released.
“Everybody wanted a piece of him,” one viewer said.
“I like him even more now!” another exclaimed.
It was a solid night for the Network 10 favourite, with a total of 422,000 metro viewers signing up to watch the episode last night.
In entertainment, it was beaten only by Seven’s The Chase with 442,000 metro views and Home and Away with 428,000 metro viewers.
Network 10’s Amazing Race Australia pulled in 355,000 metro viewers. Nine’s Hot Seat pulled in 328,000 metro views.
Overall, Nine won the night with 27.5 per cent of views, followed by Seven with 24.0 per cent, Network 10 with 20.7 per cent, the ABC with 17.4 per cent and SBS with 10.4 per cent.
Daily Channel Share
|Nine Network
|Seven Network
|Network 10
|ABC TV Network
|SBS Network
|27.5%
|24.0%
|20.7%
|17.4%
|10.4%
Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)
No.
Show
Channel
Metro Views
|1
|SEVEN NEWS
|Seven Network
|775,000
|2
|SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30
|Seven Network
|766,000
|3
|NINE NEWS
|Nine Network
|670,000
|4
|NINE NEWS 6:30
|Nine Network
|648,000
|5
|A CURRENT AFFAIR
|Nine Network
|520,000
|6
|ABC NEWS-EV
|ABC TV
|487,000
|7
|THE CHASE AUSTRALIA
|Seven Network
|442,000
|8
|HOME AND AWAY
|Seven Network
|428,000
|9
|GOGGLEBOX
|Network 10
|422,000
|10
|RBT
|Nine Network
|374,000
