Sunday TV Ratings: “Looks Like A Big Pile Of S–t That,” – Mulch Cause Stir On The Block

Sofia Geraghty
Sofia Geraghty



It was a solid night for The Block last night as the show picked up the highest number of views for this season. A total of 909,000 signed up to watch the show last night.

It was not all fun and games, however, with a bag of pebbles causing quite the stir.

Contestant Kristy is eagerly awaiting her bag of Mulch for the backyard. However, when it arrives it is not all that it seems.

Rather than being what she is expected. It actually looks like “a big pile of elephant poo.”

“Looks like a big pile of s–t that,” the foreman Dan says bluntly.

What has actually been delivered is two tonnes of unwashed pebbles, which, frankly, aren’t going to do much to impress the judges. Uh Oh.

The show helped Nine gain a 37.9 per cent audience share, winning the night by a mile.

Its share was also boosted by 60 Minutes which picked up 520,000 metro views and Nine News which had 764,000 metro views.

Meanwhile, Seven’s The 1% Club picked up 545,000 metro views, Border Security picked up 315,000 metro views and Ron Iddles picked up 296,000 metro views.

The ABC’s Death In Paradise picked up 388,000 metro views.

 

                                                       Daily Channel Share

Nine NetworkSeven NetworkNetwork 10ABC TV NetworkSBS Network
37.9%27.8%11.9%15.6%6.9%

 

                                               Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)

No.

Show 

Channel 

Metro Views 

1THE BLOCK -SUNNine Network909,000
2SEVEN NEWS – SUNSeven Network796,000
3NINE NEWS SUNDAYNine Network764,000
4THE 1% CLUBSeven Network545,000
5ABC NEWS SUNDAY-EVABC TV525,000
660 MINUTESNine Network520,000
7DEATH IN PARADISE RPTABC TV388,000
8BORDER SECURITY – AUSTRALIA’S FRONT LINESeven Network315,000
9RON IDDLES: THE GOOD COPSeven Network296,000
10NINE NEWS LATE -SUNNine Network237,000



Nine The Block TV Ratings

