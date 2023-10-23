Sunday TV Ratings: “Looks Like A Big Pile Of S–t That,” – Mulch Cause Stir On The Block

It was a solid night for The Block last night as the show picked up the highest number of views for this season. A total of 909,000 signed up to watch the show last night.

It was not all fun and games, however, with a bag of pebbles causing quite the stir.

Contestant Kristy is eagerly awaiting her bag of Mulch for the backyard. However, when it arrives it is not all that it seems.

Rather than being what she is expected. It actually looks like “a big pile of elephant poo.”

“Looks like a big pile of s–t that,” the foreman Dan says bluntly.

What has actually been delivered is two tonnes of unwashed pebbles, which, frankly, aren’t going to do much to impress the judges. Uh Oh.

The show helped Nine gain a 37.9 per cent audience share, winning the night by a mile.

Its share was also boosted by 60 Minutes which picked up 520,000 metro views and Nine News which had 764,000 metro views.

Meanwhile, Seven’s The 1% Club picked up 545,000 metro views, Border Security picked up 315,000 metro views and Ron Iddles picked up 296,000 metro views.

The ABC’s Death In Paradise picked up 388,000 metro views.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 37.9% 27.8% 11.9% 15.6% 6.9%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 THE BLOCK -SUN Nine Network 909,000 2 SEVEN NEWS – SUN Seven Network 796,000 3 NINE NEWS SUNDAY Nine Network 764,000 4 THE 1% CLUB Seven Network 545,000 5 ABC NEWS SUNDAY-EV ABC TV 525,000 6 60 MINUTES Nine Network 520,000 7 DEATH IN PARADISE RPT ABC TV 388,000 8 BORDER SECURITY – AUSTRALIA’S FRONT LINE Seven Network 315,000 9 RON IDDLES: THE GOOD COP Seven Network 296,000 10 NINE NEWS LATE -SUN Nine Network 237,000