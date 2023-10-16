Monday TV Ratings: Leah Gets A Taste Of Karma On The Block

Monday TV Ratings: Leah Gets A Taste Of Karma On The Block
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty



For nearly the entirety of this year’s season of The Block, fans have accused contestant Leah of bullying Steph. Yesterday, in a VERY awkward moment, it seemed like Leah finally got a taste of her own Karma.

Steph kindly offered Leah about $5,000 from a shop account when Leah was short on funds.

When Leah went to the shop, the retail assistant revealed that Steph actually had far more funds than she thought left in the account – the actual number was $16,000.

Thrilled with the revelation, Leah rang Steph to see if she might be able to have more funds, to which Steph responded, essentially saying no.

Whilst Leah was unhappy with the situation, fans were thrilled.

“Leah treated Steph so badly in the first part of the season mimicking her hats and being unkind now she wants a handout !!! Leah shame on you for even asking,” one angry fan said.

The Block was once again the most-watched show on entertainment with a total of 667,000 metro viewers signing up to watch.

Meanwhile, Have You Been Paying Attention? on Network 10 pulled in a total of 555,000 metro views.

Australian Story on ABC pulled in 554,000 metro views.

Home and Away on Seven had 476,000 metro views.

Overall Nine won the night with 30.5 per cent of views, it was followed by Seven with 26.8 per cent, Network 10 and the ABC with 17.8 per cent and SBS with 7.2 per cent.

                                                       Daily Channel Share

Nine NetworkSeven NetworkNetwork 10ABC TV NetworkSBS Network
30.5%26.8%17.8%17.8%7.2%

 

                                               Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)

No.

Show 

Channel 

Metro Views 

1SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30Seven Network855,000
2SEVEN NEWSSeven Network841,000
3NINE NEWSNine Network767,000
4NINE NEWS 6:30Nine Network740,000
5THE BLOCK -MONNine Network667,000
6A CURRENT AFFAIRNine Network642,000
7HAVE YOU BEEN PAYING ATTENTION?Network 10555,000
8AUSTRALIAN STORY-EVABC TV554,000
9ABC NEWS-EVABC TV530,000
10HOME AND AWAYSeven Network476,000



Please login with linkedin to comment

The Block TV Ratings

Latest News

Levelling The Playing Field: The Mastercard Gamer Academy
  • Technology

Levelling The Playing Field: The Mastercard Gamer Academy

Mastercard have announced the first-ever Mastercard Gamer Academy in partnership with G2 Esports and League of Legends. The academy is designed to provide an incredible career development experience to gamers around the world. Today, 3 billion+ people consider themselves gamers. That’s more than a third of all people on earth. That number jumps considerably for […]

OMA Announces Two New Members
  • Media

OMA Announces Two New Members

Added pressure put on the OMA Christmas drinks' arancini balls as two new members sign on to the outdoor organisation.

GoTransit partners with Foodbank Queensland
  • Marketing

GoTransit partners with Foodbank Queensland

The cost of living crisis is having widespread impact on families across the nation. Go Transit Media Group has stepped up to help feed those most in need.

Scope & 10 Feet Tall Are Empowering Australians Living With Disabilities
  • Marketing

Scope & 10 Feet Tall Are Empowering Australians Living With Disabilities

In partnership with 10 Feet Tall, Scope Disability Services has unveiled a new campaign that shows customers reaching their full potential. Scope’s clients with disabilities and employees were engaged as actors in the campaign, bringing authenticity to the bold and ground-breaking campaign. The campaign takes on a new approach for the disability category, showcasing people […]

AIC & IMAA Join Forces
  • Media

AIC & IMAA Join Forces

The IMAA continuing to push the independents' barrow. And probably push the holding company's buttons in the process.

SXSW Sydney’s MUST SEE Speakers
  • Marketing

SXSW Sydney’s MUST SEE Speakers

Utterly befuddled by SXSW's staggering program? Let this handy guide be a divining rod to your confused brain.

2024 AWARD School Heads Announced
  • Marketing

2024 AWARD School Heads Announced

AWARD School has assembled some big brains to teach its 2024 intake. As in clever creatives, not odd shaped heads.

TikTok & Disney Team Up On Premium Ad Delivery
  • Technology

TikTok & Disney Team Up On Premium Ad Delivery

Disney is set to join TikTok’s Pulse Premiere as a publisher and deliver premium ad-viewing experiences to brands and consumers. The new partnership is part of the Disney100 activation on TikTok that delivers content from Disney, Disney Parks, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and ESPN, including nostalgic theme songs, iconic moments, unique behind-the-scenes Disney […]

Westpac New Zealand launch next chapter of Together Greater with the Publicis Connected Platform
  • Marketing

Westpac New Zealand launch next chapter of Together Greater with the Publicis Connected Platform

Westpac have launched the next expression of their brand platform Together Greater, with Saatchi & Saatchi New Zealand, Digitas and Spark Foundry, together as part of the Publicis Groupe Connected Platform model. The launch films, OOH and social content feature numerous New Zealanders including Westpac staff aiming for their ‘Greater’ big or small. One 30-second […]

Steve Price Inducted Into 2023 Hall of Fame as SCA Awarded 30 ACRA’s
  • Media

Steve Price Inducted Into 2023 Hall of Fame as SCA Awarded 30 ACRA’s

SSCA has received 30 ACRA Awards including Best On-Air Team (Provincial), Best New Talent On Air, Podcast Of The Year, Podcast Host Of The Year and Marketing Team Of The Year. Pictured Above – left to right; Blair Woodcock, head of regional content at SCA. Steve Price, former Triple M Townsville presenter. Dave Cameron, chief […]