Monday TV Ratings: Leah Gets A Taste Of Karma On The Block
For nearly the entirety of this year’s season of The Block, fans have accused contestant Leah of bullying Steph. Yesterday, in a VERY awkward moment, it seemed like Leah finally got a taste of her own Karma.
Steph kindly offered Leah about $5,000 from a shop account when Leah was short on funds.
When Leah went to the shop, the retail assistant revealed that Steph actually had far more funds than she thought left in the account – the actual number was $16,000.
Thrilled with the revelation, Leah rang Steph to see if she might be able to have more funds, to which Steph responded, essentially saying no.
Whilst Leah was unhappy with the situation, fans were thrilled.
“Leah treated Steph so badly in the first part of the season mimicking her hats and being unkind now she wants a handout !!! Leah shame on you for even asking,” one angry fan said.
The Block was once again the most-watched show on entertainment with a total of 667,000 metro viewers signing up to watch.
Meanwhile, Have You Been Paying Attention? on Network 10 pulled in a total of 555,000 metro views.
Australian Story on ABC pulled in 554,000 metro views.
Home and Away on Seven had 476,000 metro views.
Overall Nine won the night with 30.5 per cent of views, it was followed by Seven with 26.8 per cent, Network 10 and the ABC with 17.8 per cent and SBS with 7.2 per cent.
Daily Channel Share
|Nine Network
|Seven Network
|Network 10
|ABC TV Network
|SBS Network
|30.5%
|26.8%
|17.8%
|17.8%
|7.2%
Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)
No.
Show
Channel
Metro Views
|1
|SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30
|Seven Network
|855,000
|2
|SEVEN NEWS
|Seven Network
|841,000
|3
|NINE NEWS
|Nine Network
|767,000
|4
|NINE NEWS 6:30
|Nine Network
|740,000
|5
|THE BLOCK -MON
|Nine Network
|667,000
|6
|A CURRENT AFFAIR
|Nine Network
|642,000
|7
|HAVE YOU BEEN PAYING ATTENTION?
|Network 10
|555,000
|8
|AUSTRALIAN STORY-EV
|ABC TV
|554,000
|9
|ABC NEWS-EV
|ABC TV
|530,000
|10
|HOME AND AWAY
|Seven Network
|476,000
