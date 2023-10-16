Sunday TV Ratings: Nine’s The Block Has Triumphant Win

Nine’s renovation favourite The Block had a very successful night last night – the show was the most-watched show on TV, even beating Seven’s News.

A total of 874,000 metro viewers watched the show last night – helping Nine to an overall audience share of 37.4 per cent.

The star-studded episode saw the contestants take part in a penalty shootout hosted by the Matilda’s Chloe Logarzo and Elise Kellond-Knight.

The teams of two were playing for cold hard cash, and things got a little heated.

In entertainment, ABC’s Death in Paradise came in second, with a total of 381,000 metro viewers signing up to watch.

The ABC’s drama series The Newsreader pulled in a total of 269,000 metro views.

The Sunday Project pulled in 214,000 metro views. ABC’s special on the referendum pulled in a total of 212,000 metro viewers.

Overall, Seven came in behind Nine with 25.6 per cent of views. It was followed by the ABC with 16.9 per cent of views, Network 10 with 11.8 per cent of views and SBS with 8.3 per cent of views.

 

                                                       Daily Channel Share

Nine NetworkSeven NetworkNetwork 10ABC TV NetworkSBS Network
37.4%25.6%11.8%16.9%8.3%

 

                                               Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)

No.

Show 

Channel 

Metro Views 

1THE BLOCK -SUNNine Network874,000
2SEVEN NEWS – SUNSeven Network857,000
3NINE NEWS SUNDAYNine Network745,000
4ABC NEWS SUNDAY-EVABC TV572,000
560 MINUTESNine Network564,000
6DEATH IN PARADISE RPTABC TV381,000
7NINE NEWS LATE -SUNNine Network352,000
87NEWS SPOTLIGHTSeven Network343,000
9THE NEWSREADER-EVABC TV269,000
10THE LATEST: SEVEN NEWSSeven Network250,000



