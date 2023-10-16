Sunday TV Ratings: Nine’s The Block Has Triumphant Win

Nine’s renovation favourite The Block had a very successful night last night – the show was the most-watched show on TV, even beating Seven’s News.

A total of 874,000 metro viewers watched the show last night – helping Nine to an overall audience share of 37.4 per cent.

The star-studded episode saw the contestants take part in a penalty shootout hosted by the Matilda’s Chloe Logarzo and Elise Kellond-Knight.

The teams of two were playing for cold hard cash, and things got a little heated.

In entertainment, ABC’s Death in Paradise came in second, with a total of 381,000 metro viewers signing up to watch.

The ABC’s drama series The Newsreader pulled in a total of 269,000 metro views.

The Sunday Project pulled in 214,000 metro views. ABC’s special on the referendum pulled in a total of 212,000 metro viewers.

Overall, Seven came in behind Nine with 25.6 per cent of views. It was followed by the ABC with 16.9 per cent of views, Network 10 with 11.8 per cent of views and SBS with 8.3 per cent of views.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 37.4% 25.6% 11.8% 16.9% 8.3%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 THE BLOCK -SUN Nine Network 874,000 2 SEVEN NEWS – SUN Seven Network 857,000 3 NINE NEWS SUNDAY Nine Network 745,000 4 ABC NEWS SUNDAY-EV ABC TV 572,000 5 60 MINUTES Nine Network 564,000 6 DEATH IN PARADISE RPT ABC TV 381,000 7 NINE NEWS LATE -SUN Nine Network 352,000 8 7NEWS SPOTLIGHT Seven Network 343,000 9 THE NEWSREADER-EV ABC TV 269,000 10 THE LATEST: SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 250,000