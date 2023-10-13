Thursday TV Ratings: Things Get Slippery On The Block
Last night contestants on Nine’s The Block found themselves in the unusual position of having to navigate a wet obstacle race for money.
For the latest ‘Blockout Challenge’, contestants swapped their high-vis vests for wetsuits as they took on water park obstacles.
The winning team would walk away with glory and $10,000, which is ultimately a lot better than glory.
B&T will not reveal who the winning team was, but we reveal that The Block was the most-watched entertainment show on TV last night.
A total of 595,000 metro viewers watched the show last night – putting it top of the leaderboard.
It was followed by a double punch from Seven, with The Chase pulling in 449,000 metro views and Home and Away getting 416,000 eyeballs.
Network 10’s Gogglebox had 398,000 views.
Nine won the night with 32.4 per cent of views, followed by Seven with 25.0 per cent, Network 10 with 18.0 per cent, the ABC with 16.4 and SBS with 8.2 per cent.
Daily Channel Share
|Nine Network
|Seven Network
|Network 10
|ABC TV Network
|SBS Network
|32.4%
|25.0%
|18.0%
|16.4%
|8.2%
Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)
No.
Show
Channel
Metro Views
|1
|SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30
|Seven Network
|808,000
|2
|SEVEN NEWS
|Seven Network
|808,000
|3
|NINE NEWS 6:30
|Nine Network
|675,000
|4
|NINE NEWS
|Nine Network
|667,000
|5
|THE BLOCK -THU
|Nine Network
|595,000
|6
|A CURRENT AFFAIR
|Nine Network
|543,000
|7
|ABC NEWS-EV
|ABC TV
|531,000
|8
|THE CHASE AUSTRALIA
|Seven Network
|449,000
|9
|HOME AND AWAY
|Seven Network
|416,000
|10
|GOGGLEBOX
|Network 10
|398,000
