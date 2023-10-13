Thursday TV Ratings: Things Get Slippery On The Block

Sofia Geraghty
Last night contestants on Nine’s The Block found themselves in the unusual position of having to navigate a wet obstacle race for money.

For the latest ‘Blockout Challenge’, contestants swapped their high-vis vests for wetsuits as they took on water park obstacles.

The winning team would walk away with glory and $10,000, which is ultimately a lot better than glory.

B&T will not reveal who the winning team was, but we reveal that The Block was the most-watched entertainment show on TV last night.

A total of  595,000 metro viewers watched the show last night – putting it top of the leaderboard.

It was followed by a double punch from Seven, with The Chase pulling in 449,000 metro views and Home and Away getting 416,000 eyeballs.

Network 10’s Gogglebox had 398,000 views.

Nine won the night with 32.4 per cent of views, followed by Seven with 25.0 per cent, Network 10 with 18.0 per cent, the ABC with 16.4 and SBS with 8.2 per cent.

 

                                                       Daily Channel Share

Nine NetworkSeven NetworkNetwork 10ABC TV NetworkSBS Network
32.4%25.0%18.0%16.4%8.2%

 

                                               Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)

No.

Show 

Channel 

Metro Views 

1SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30Seven Network808,000
2SEVEN NEWSSeven Network808,000
3NINE NEWS 6:30Nine Network675,000
4NINE NEWSNine Network667,000
5THE BLOCK -THUNine Network595,000
6A CURRENT AFFAIRNine Network543,000
7ABC NEWS-EVABC TV531,000
8THE CHASE AUSTRALIASeven Network449,000
9HOME AND AWAYSeven Network416,000
10GOGGLEBOXNetwork 10398,000



