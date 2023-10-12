Wednesday TV Ratings: Aussies Can’t Get Enough Of Trivia With Hard Quiz

Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty



The ABC’s Hard Quiz was the second most-watched entertainment show on TV last night, beating both Seven’s SAS Australia and Network 10’s The Amazing Race Australia.

A total of 464,000 metro viewers signed up to watch the quiz show yesterday. It was just beaten by Nine’s The Block which pulled in a total of 574,000 metro viewers.

Seven’s Home and Away came third with 475,000 metro viewers.

A total of 402,000 metro viewers signed up to watch SAS Australia on Wednesday and 332,000 metro viewers watched The Amazing Race Australia on Network 10.

Overall, Seven won the night with 29.5 per cent of views, it was followed by Nine with 28.0 per cent of views, the ABC with 18.4 per cent of views, Network 10 with 15.8 per cent of views and SBS with 8.2 per cent of views.

                                                       Daily Channel Share

Nine NetworkSeven NetworkNetwork 10ABC TV NetworkSBS Network
28.0%29.5%15.8%18.4%8.2%

 

                                               Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)

No.

Show 

Channel 

Metro Views 

1SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30Seven Network848,000
2SEVEN NEWSSeven Network823,000
3NINE NEWSNine Network746,000
4NINE NEWS 6:30Nine Network726,000
5A CURRENT AFFAIRNine Network608,000
6ABC NEWS-EVABC TV578,000
7THE BLOCK -WEDNine Network574,000
8HOME AND AWAYSeven Network475,000
9HARD QUIZ S8-EVABC TV464,000
107.30-EVABC TV459,000



Hard Quiz TV Ratings

Latest News

72andSunny Takes Paspaley To The Moon With New Campaign
  • Advertising

72andSunny Takes Paspaley To The Moon With New Campaign

Australian luxury jewellery brand Paspaley boldly goes on a lunar adventure to launch its new Moonlight collection with 72andSunny. Australian luxury jewellery brand Paspaley has celebrated its passion for adventure in its fifth campaign created in collaboration with 72andSunny.  The centrepiece of the launch is a cinematic, nocturnal film Moonlight, directed by Lester Jones from […]

iD Collective Expands With Melbourne Home and New Creative Directors
  • Marketing

iD Collective Expands With Melbourne Home and New Creative Directors

iD Collective has expanded with a brand-new Melbourne home and has welcomed two new creative directors. Full-service communications agency iD Collective has continued to expand as an agency moving into an exciting brand-new light-filled office in Prahran, Melbourne whilst bolstering their expansive digital team with two key creative directors. iD Collective’s new Prahran office heralds […]

Adobe Sneaks Object-Aware Editing Engine and Major New Generative AI Innovations for Photo, Video, Audio and 3D
  • Technology

Adobe Sneaks Object-Aware Editing Engine and Major New Generative AI Innovations for Photo, Video, Audio and 3D

At Adobe MAX – the world’s largest creativity conference –Adobe has unveiled Project Stardust, a powerful new object-aware editing engine. The editing engine uses generative AI to revolutionize image editing, and its latest collection of early-stage innovations, highlighting exciting new uses of generative AI and 3D technologies across multiple creative domains, including photo, video, audio, […]

Clemenger BBDO Increases Visibility For Transport Workers
  • Marketing

Clemenger BBDO Increases Visibility For Transport Workers

Artists are rethinking safety vests to help fight transport worker abuse in a new campaign via Clemenger BBDO. The “Hi-vis Humanity” project aims to help transport workers be seen, in every sense In recent years, Victoria has seen an increase in verbal abuse of its frontline workers. At the same time, psychologists have proven that […]

Scroll Media Signs The Roar & AthletesVoice Across Australia & New Zealand
  • Advertising

Scroll Media Signs The Roar & AthletesVoice Across Australia & New Zealand

Scroll Media has secured the rights to sell advertising and content partnerships across sports content platforms The Roar and AthletesVoice across Australia and NZ. The Roar is the home of conversation on Australian sport and voice to sports fans and athletes alike. Its mix of informed opinion columns, in-depth analysis, live coverage and must-watch video […]

Bastion Reputation Appoints Ex-10-Reporter Katrina Shute To Lead Its Training & Capability Practice
  • Marketing

Bastion Reputation Appoints Ex-10-Reporter Katrina Shute To Lead Its Training & Capability Practice

For-purpose corporate and public affairs consultancy Bastion Reputation has announced the appointment of Katrina Shute as principal consultant leading its training and capability practice. With more than 20 years of experience in television, radio, and print media, Shute brings a wealth of expertise in media training, journalism, and audience engagement to this key role. As […]

Family Is Front & Centre In The New Haval H6 Campaign From The Hallway
  • Advertising

Family Is Front & Centre In The New Haval H6 Campaign From The Hallway

GWM tells Australians, “Factories don’t make family cars, families do”, in the new Haval H6 campaign from The Hallway. GWM Australia & New Zealand has launched a new Haval H6 campaign, created by the independent advertising agency, The Hallway. The campaign explores the essence of what makes the H6 a great family car while bringing […]

IAB Launches Search Working Group
  • Advertising

IAB Launches Search Working Group

IAB Australia has launched a Search Working Group to look at how agencies and brands can make the most of their search investments and plan for future technological and behavioural changes. Indago Digital’s MD, Gary Nissim has been appointed as Chair, while other group members are drawn from Google, Microsoft, Ryval Media, Half Dome and […]

New Generative AI Innovations In Adobe Express Accelerate New Era Of ‘Creativity for All’
  • Technology

New Generative AI Innovations In Adobe Express Accelerate New Era Of ‘Creativity for All’

At Adobe MAX – the world’s largest creativity conference – Adobe has unveiled new AI-powered Generative Fill and Text to Template, plus Translate and Drawing and Painting features in Adobe Express, accelerating a new era of “Creativity for All.” By bringing even more AI capabilities to the all-in-one creativity app, Adobe Express is making it […]

Matt Holst Appointed Director Of DX Marketing At Adobe
  • Media

Matt Holst Appointed Director Of DX Marketing At Adobe

Matt Holst (pictured above) has been appointed as the new director of digital experience (DX) marketing for Australia and New Zealand (ANZ). Most recently the director for Asia DX marketing at Adobe, Holst spent the last three years transforming marketing performance across a culturally diverse region, leading to strong business growth, significantly upscaled marketing capabilities […]