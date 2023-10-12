Wednesday TV Ratings: Aussies Can’t Get Enough Of Trivia With Hard Quiz
The ABC’s Hard Quiz was the second most-watched entertainment show on TV last night, beating both Seven’s SAS Australia and Network 10’s The Amazing Race Australia.
A total of 464,000 metro viewers signed up to watch the quiz show yesterday. It was just beaten by Nine’s The Block which pulled in a total of 574,000 metro viewers.
Seven’s Home and Away came third with 475,000 metro viewers.
A total of 402,000 metro viewers signed up to watch SAS Australia on Wednesday and 332,000 metro viewers watched The Amazing Race Australia on Network 10.
Overall, Seven won the night with 29.5 per cent of views, it was followed by Nine with 28.0 per cent of views, the ABC with 18.4 per cent of views, Network 10 with 15.8 per cent of views and SBS with 8.2 per cent of views.
Daily Channel Share
|Nine Network
|Seven Network
|Network 10
|ABC TV Network
|SBS Network
|28.0%
|29.5%
|15.8%
|18.4%
|8.2%
Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)
No.
Show
Channel
Metro Views
|1
|SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30
|Seven Network
|848,000
|2
|SEVEN NEWS
|Seven Network
|823,000
|3
|NINE NEWS
|Nine Network
|746,000
|4
|NINE NEWS 6:30
|Nine Network
|726,000
|5
|A CURRENT AFFAIR
|Nine Network
|608,000
|6
|ABC NEWS-EV
|ABC TV
|578,000
|7
|THE BLOCK -WED
|Nine Network
|574,000
|8
|HOME AND AWAY
|Seven Network
|475,000
|9
|HARD QUIZ S8-EV
|ABC TV
|464,000
|10
|7.30-EV
|ABC TV
|459,000
