Tuesday TV Rating: A Win For Seven As SAS Stars Drop Like Flies
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty



We are just 48 hours into SAS Australia and already not one, not two but three of this year’s contestants have dropped out of the show.

Anyone who has seen the show, or indeed adverts for it, will know that SAS Australia is not for the faint-hearted. This didn’t stop a number of celebrities getting the shock of their lives, however.

Balinese princess Lindy Klim quit the show after just two days. Despite the short innings, the princess was proud of her time on the show.

“I hate sand, and I hate being dirty, and I hate camping. I feel quite chuffed that I managed to get through two days, so I feel good,” she said.

‘Cocaine’ Cassie also quit the show last night after stating that the show reminded her of her time spent in a Columbian prison

‘[SAS] was nothing that I expected. Obviously everyone goes into SAS thinking it’s not hard instantly but I was transported straight back to prison,’ she told Fitzy and Wippa with Kate Ritchie on Monday.

Jason Akermanis was forced to quit the show due to an injury – an act that led to many calling him ‘soft’.

A total of 458,000 metro views watched the show last night, making it the third most-watched show for entertainment.

Nine’s The Block was the most-watched show with 657,000 metro viewers signing up to watch.

Seven’s Home and Away pulled in 466,000 metro views and The Chase pulled in 454,000 metro views.

Overall Seven won the night with 30.1 per cent of views, followed by Nine with 28.8 per cent of views, the ABC with 17.7 per cent, Network 10 with 15.2 per cent and SBS with 8.2 per cent.

 

                                                       Daily Channel Share

Nine NetworkSeven NetworkNetwork 10ABC TV NetworkSBS Network
28.8%30.1%15.2%17.7%8.2%

 

                                               Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)

No.

Show 

Channel 

Metro Views 

1SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30Seven Network846,000
2SEVEN NEWSSeven Network831,000
3NINE NEWSNine Network737,000
4NINE NEWS 6:30Nine Network717,000
5THE BLOCK -TUENine Network657,000
6A CURRENT AFFAIRNine Network648,000
7ABC NEWS-EVABC TV564,000
8HOME AND AWAYSeven Network466,000
9SAS AUSTRALIA – TUESeven Network458,000
10THE CHASE AUSTRALIASeven Network454,000



SAS Australia

