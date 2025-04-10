TV Ratings (9/4/2025): Post-MAFS Hangover Continues

Reader, it’s another underwhelming TV Ratings today.

The top performing entertainment show was Seven’s The 1% Club UK which managed a Total TV Reach of 1.56 million, an average audience of 892,000 and a BVOD average of 54,000.

Over on Nine, Tipping Point Australia managed a reach of 1.42 million, an average of 747,000 and a BVOD average of 65,000.

Ten’s The Dog House was its top performing show with a reach of 784,000, an average of 342,000 and 14,000. Gone are the heady days of Nine’s Married At First Sight attracting average audiences in excess of 1.85 million.

Regardless, the Federal Election and US President Donald Trump’s harebrained trade war with China will likely keep eyes on the news. Last night, Seven News just edged 9News on both reach and average audience, though not BVOD average.