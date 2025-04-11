TV Ratings (10/04/2025): All Eyes On Thursday Night Footy As Penrith’s Dynasty Begins To Crumble

The Penrith Panthers’ aura of invincibility is beginning to crack, and it’s doing the numbers for Nine, with last night’s showdown between the Panthers and the Dolphins drawing in a total TV national reach of 1,435,000 and a national average of 669,000.

Penrith’s winless run on Australian soil extended on Thursday night after a stunning 30-12 loss at Suncorp Stadium — a result that places them at 15th place on the ladder and raises serious questions about their quest for a fifth consecutive premiership.

Despite coming into the season as reigning champions, the Panthers have managed just one win — and that was in Las Vegas against the struggling Cronulla Sharks. In Brisbane, their game was marred by errors, ill-discipline, and a lack of cohesion, particularly after winger Paul Alamoti was sent off in the 25th minute for a high shot on Dolphins captain Tom Gilbert. The Dolphins capitalised swiftly, stretching their lead and piling pressure on the Panthers’ inexperienced lineup.

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow was electric, finishing with a hat-trick and tormenting Penrith’s defence all night. While the Panthers showed flashes of resilience — including a try from Moses Leota after a Dolphins blunder — their five penalties and lack of middle-field control left them exposed.

With their star playmaker Nathan Cleary surrounded by new and untested teammates, the Panthers look a far cry from the juggernaut they’ve been. The question must now be asked — is the Penrith dynasty finally coming to an end, and will audiences continue to grow at the possibility of a new team taking out the top spot?

While the NRL continues to perform well enough for Nine, it was the AFL on Seven that once again took first place in the battle of Thursday night footy with a total TV national reach of 1,843,000 and an average of 701,000 as Geelong asserted its dominance over Adelaide 119 points to 100.