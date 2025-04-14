TV Ratings (13/04/2025): 60 Minutes Does The Numbers For Nine As Audiences Tune In For Heart-Breaking Story Of ‘Preventable’ Teen Death

It was another slow night on TV as the country continues to recover from the MAFS hangover. News topped the night, with Nine coming in just above Seven for a total TV national reach of 2,163,000 and a national average of 1,322,000. Seven fell just below with a total TV national reach of 2,038,000 and a national average of 1,231,000.

Ultimately, it was 60 Minutes that took out the top spot among the non-news programs, with a total TV national reach of 1,799,000 and a national average of 863,000.

Audiences were reduced to tears as Natalie Clancy told the story of Brighton Grammar student James Tsindos who died in May 2021 after suffering a fatal anaphylactic reaction to a cashew-based sauce that he was allergic to.

Despite receiving two doses of adrenaline from paramedics, James’ condition worsened as he arrived at Holmesglen Private Hospital—operated by Healthscope—where crucial signs of respiratory distress were reportedly not passed on during the handover.

James was allegedly incorrectly triaged and left waiting in an isolation room instead of receiving the immediate life-saving treatment he required. James went into cardiac arrest and suffered a catastrophic brain injury. His devastated family, speaking publicly for the first time, told 60 Minutes that his death was entirely preventable.

“It’s adrenaline… the simplicity and the devastation of not doing that. It’s gut-wrenching,” said his father, Harry.

The Tsindos family is one of several now calling for urgent reform of private emergency care in Australia following other tragic deaths at Healthscope-run hospitals, including Annie Moylan in 2017 and toddler Joe Massa in 2023. Families and legal representatives, allege systemic failures, cost-cutting, and poor triage decisions have cost lives.

Healthscope, which is under significant financial strain and faces multiple inquiries, has apologised for its failings and says it is cooperating fully with investigations and has implemented reforms where coroner recommendations have been made. However, families say that’s not enough.