TV Ratings (25/09/2024): The Block Tensions Heat Up As Kylie & Brad’s Future Seems Uncertain

2 Min Read

As the competition approaches the halfway mark, tensions are rising, and secrets and lies are being exposed among the contestants. All the drama dominated the ratings last night with The Block ranking in first place among non-news programs with a total TV national reach of 1,850,000.

Kylie and Brad’s relationship has hit a rough patch as tensions rise. Kylie, already suspicious of newcomers Maddy and Charlotte, tasks Chelsea with digging into their past and uncovering their secret property-flipping experience.

While this revelation rocked the competition, Kylie’s personal life took a hit when she discovered Brad had been making jokes about her temper with their tiler. Furious at the betrayal, she confiscated Brad’s phone and banned him from attending the surfboard art challenge, leaving him sidelined and frustrated.

Despite their strained relationship, the competition continued, and Kylie stepped up to participate in the challenge solo. She managed to hold her own, but the tension between her and Brad lingers, especially after her over-the-top reaction to the texts. Brad, feeling the sting of her wrath, tries to make amends, but Kylie’s anger proves hard to shake.

Her moodiness dominated their interactions, leading to a physical brawl over his phone and escalating the drama between the couple.

Kylie banishes Brad from the car after catching him texting another tradie about her behaviour.

As they prepare for the next renovation, Kylie and Brad channel their frustrations into their bold design choices. Their plans for a moody black bathroom with pink accents reflect the intensity of their ongoing conflict. While other teams focus on strategy, Kylie and Brad’s turmoil threatens to overshadow their efforts in the competition, leaving their future in the game uncertain.

Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

