TV Ratings (24/09/2024): My Kitchen Rule’s Double Elimination Helps Seven To A Bloated Share

You could be forgiven for thinking you’d been transported back to 2010 based on OzTam’s overnight TV ratings, which saw The Block My Kitchen Rules dominate the entertainment programming.

In a night of high drama for Seven’s long, long serving cooking franchise in which not one, but two teams were eliminated and a further three unexpected gate crashers introduced garnered a total TV audience of 1,841,000 and an average national audience of 1,037,000.

“We have said all along on MKR to expect the unexpected. There’s a twist coming. Every place on the leaderboard matters, and at the end of the night you will find out why,” judge Colin Fassnidge warned contestants.

Danny and Sonia from Townsville with 56 points, and South Australian mums Ash and Cassie with 60 points were all eliminated from last night’s show.

My Kitchen Rules audience of 1.84 million was up 26 per cent on its previous Tuesday night audience and marked the show’s biggest overnight TV audience since 2019 as well as its biggest ever episode on 7plus.

Overall for Seven it was number one nationally with a 41.7 per cent share of the total TV audience. 7NEWS: was the number on program overall reaching a total TV audience of 2.17 million. Sunrise also took out the breakfast slot with a national reach of 951,000 and national average audience of 397,000.