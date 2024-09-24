TV Ratings (23/09/2024): AFL Dominates Ratings As Patrick Cripps Hits Record Brownlow Votes

Patrick Cripps, the captain of the Carlton Football Club, made history by winning the 2024 Brownlow Medal for a second time with a remarkable tally of 45 votes. This achievement positions him as the 17th player in VFL/AFL history to secure the prestigious award multiple times, having previously triumphed in 2022.

From round six, Cripps held the lead in the medal race, ultimately finishing with an astounding 45 votes, surpassing Collingwood superstar Nick Daicos, who finished with 38 votes. Daicos’s impressive performance also broke the previous record of 36 votes, jointly held by Port Adelaide’s Ollie Wines (2021) and Richmond’s Dustin Martin (2017).

Cripps was confirmed as the winner after round 21, having polled three votes in a crucial match against Collingwood, ensuring that no one could surpass his tally. When Daicos managed to secure two votes in round 22, Cripps was officially declared the outright winner with two rounds remaining.

The night was a significant milestone as the inspirational leader of Carlton not only shattered the 40-vote barrier but also set a new record for the most votes ever polled in a single season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AFL (@afl)

During the ceremony, Cripps accepted his medal from his coach and 2006 Brownlow winner Michael Voss. He reflected on his upbringing in Northampton, Western Australia, where he idolised West Coast legends Ben Cousins and Chris Judd, dreaming of one day joining them as a Brownlow Medallist. “They inspired me to chase my dream, and now I’m in a position to inspire other young kids, and I don’t take that lightly,” Cripps said.

“I’m just someone who wants to chase my dreams, and I love doing it. Knowing the impact I’ve had on young kids coming through is pretty special. To all kids out there, or anyone in general, if you pursue your dreams and work hard at it, you can achieve amazing things. Life is short, so get after it,” he said.

Cripps also acknowledged the unwavering support of his wife, Monique, as the couple celebrated the arrival of their daughter, Koda, earlier this year. Settled and happy in his 11th season, he credited his parents, Brad and Cath, for instilling strong values that have guided him since being drafted with pick No. 13 in the 2013 National Draft.

The Block came in second (barring the Seven and Nine News) with a total TV national reach of 1,896,000 for the Nine network as tensions escalated between Ricky and Haydn and their neighbours Courtney and Grant, fueled by a rivalry over real estate agents and a brewing scandal involving unpaid bills.

The competition intensified when Block boss Julien Cress visited to explain that only one team could use Ray White to sell their houses, likening the situation to “a jockey trying to ride down the straight at Melbourne Cup on two horses”. Faced with this ultimatum, Ricky demanded that agent Aaron Hill choose between them or Courtney and Grant, leading to a compromise where Hill would work with Ricky and Haydn, while auctioneer Tom Panos partnered with Courtney and Grant.

The arrangement left Courtney feeling frustrated and overwhelmed, resulting in an emotional breakdown after being called out for their previous actions, including dobbing on their neighbours. “I’m done with today. I am mentally drained,” she lamented behind a closed door.

“There are two different ways to tackle something when you get in trouble… I personally wouldn’t go about it that way, but that’s just Grumps for you,” Haydn said.

The situation further worsened when Ricky learned that Courtney and Grant had not paid their glass supplier, a recurring issue that has plagued the couple throughout the competition. “Being a plumber, I know what it’s like to not get paid… and it’s not a good feeling,” Ricky commented.

Meanwhile, Ricky and Haydn, despite their recent setbacks in the competition, maintained a sense of humor, with Ricky joking about spending the day “cowering in the corner and hating on everyone” while Haydn added they would “drink our sorrows away tonight”.