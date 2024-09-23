TV Ratings (22/09/2024): Jenna & Yorke Go Rogue In Huge The Voice Moment

The Voice might not have won the ratings last night, but it was Yorke Heath and Jenna Hudson who truly won the night.

The pair, who are in a long-term relationship, went head to head in the Battle stages, but as the performance came to a close, Heath had something else on his mind.

Pausing the formalities to go “off script”, Heath said: “I just have to say one thing, really quickly, sorry. Baby, can you please come down here for a second,” he said to Hudson.

“I know we’ve just had a big battle, and we were competing, but I think we found through that we work really well as a team,” he said, getting down on one knee.

“I want to be on your team forever. I love you so much. Will you marry me?”

“Oh my god! Yes” Hudson responded immediately.

The crowd and judges erupted in applause as host Sonia Kruger toasted to the couple. “To the bride and groom,” she said.

The romance did the numbers for Seven raking in a total TV national reach of 2,224,000.

Overall it was The Block that won the night, achieving a total TV national reach of 2,290,000 and beating out even the news.

The couples showcased their stunning and ambitious kitchen designs in a spectacular episode that saw Kylie and Brad’s sleek black marble design come out on top.

