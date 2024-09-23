NewsletterTV Ratings

TV Ratings (22/09/2024): Jenna & Yorke Go Rogue In Huge The Voice Moment

Aimee Edwards
Aimee Edwards
2 Min Read

The Voice might not have won the ratings last night, but it was Yorke Heath and Jenna Hudson who truly won the night.

The pair, who are in a long-term relationship, went head to head in the Battle stages, but as the performance came to a close, Heath had something else on his mind.

Pausing the formalities to go “off script”, Heath said: “I just have to say one thing, really quickly, sorry. Baby, can you please come down here for a second,” he said to Hudson.

“I know we’ve just had a big battle, and we were competing, but I think we found through that we work really well as a team,” he said, getting down on one knee.

“I want to be on your team forever. I love you so much. Will you marry me?”

“Oh my god! Yes” Hudson responded immediately.

The crowd and judges erupted in applause as host Sonia Kruger toasted to the couple. “To the bride and groom,” she said.

The romance did the numbers for Seven raking in a total TV national reach of 2,224,000.

Overall it was The Block that won the night, achieving a total TV national reach of 2,290,000 and beating out even the news.

Credit – Nine

The couples showcased their stunning and ambitious kitchen designs in a spectacular episode that saw Kylie and Brad’s sleek black marble design come out on top.

Embed:

Related posts:

  1. TV Ratings (15/9/24): The Block Tops Sunday As Maddy & Charlotte Billed As Winning Material
  2. TV Ratings (17/09/2024): My Kitchen Rules Contestants Slammed For Serving ‘Wet Cardboard’ As The Block Wins Tuesday 
  3. TV Ratings (18/09/2024): Tensions Escalate As The Block Dominates Ratings Once Again
  4. TV Ratings (19/09/24): NRLW Does The Numbers To Kick Off Huge Weekend Of Sport
TAGGED: , , , ,
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

Latest News

MFA Ex: One Agency Team’s Annual Digital Ad Impressions Releases As Much Carbon As Four Aussie Bushfire Seasons
Refinery89 Revamps Publisher Dashboard
EZZ Life Science chairman Glenn Cross.
EZZ Partners With Australian Open To Reach Chinese & South East Asian Tennis Fans
Grill’d
Grill’d App Recognised In Australia’s International Good Design Awards

Stay Connected

Register Lost your password?