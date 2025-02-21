TV Ratings (20/02/2025): Aussies Flock To Watch Folks Being Breathalysed On TV

It turns out that Aussies who aren’t on the sauce on a Thursday night are watching TV about randoms who are and foolishly chose to drive.

Aside from news, Nine’s RBT topped Thursday prime time ratings, attracting 1.49 million viewers and average audience of 666,000.

B&T is struggling to think of any other country where watching idiots drink and drive is top billing viewing, but here we are.

Another show that posted good numbers is Ten’s Gogglebox Australia, which attracted 1.21 million with an average audience of 666,000.

It seems that people watching people watching TV is as much fun as people watching drivers break the law and endanger others on the road.

Nine’s Tipping Point and A Current Affair helped the network win the night.

Seven’s News was the top performing program of the evening, while The Chase also posted strong numbers.

More than one million people tuned in to the Mamma Mia movie, but less than a quarter stayed along for the ride, which has slightly restored B&T’s faith in Aussie’s TV viewers’ taste.

Here are the top 20 programs for Thursday