TV Ratings (20/02/2025): Aussies Flock To Watch Folks Being Breathalysed On TV

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
1 Min Read

It turns out that Aussies who aren’t on the sauce on a Thursday night are watching TV about randoms who are and foolishly chose to drive.

Aside from news, Nine’s RBT topped Thursday prime time ratings, attracting 1.49 million viewers and average audience of 666,000.

B&T is struggling to think of any other country where watching idiots drink and drive is top billing viewing, but here we are.

Another show that posted good numbers is Ten’s Gogglebox Australia, which attracted 1.21 million with an average audience of 666,000.

It seems that people watching people watching TV is as much fun as people watching drivers break the law and endanger others on the road.

Nine’s Tipping Point and A Current Affair helped the network win the night.

Seven’s News was the top performing program of the evening, while The Chase also posted strong numbers.

More than one million people tuned in to the Mamma Mia movie, but less than a quarter stayed along for the ride, which has slightly restored B&T’s faith in Aussie’s TV viewers’ taste.

Here are the top 20 programs for Thursday

Arvind Hickman
By Arvind Hickman
Follow:
Arvind writes about anything to do with media, advertising and stuff. He is the former media editor of Campaign in London and has worked across several trade titles closer to home. Earlier in his career, Arvind covered business, crime, politics and sport. When he isn’t grilling media types, Arvind is a keen photographer, cook, traveller, podcast tragic and sports fanatic (in particular Liverpool FC). During his heyday as an athlete, Arvind captained the Epping Heights PS Tunnel Ball team and was widely feared on the star jumping circuit.

