TV Ratings (15/7/24): Emotional MasterChef Elimination Does The Numbers For 10

In a tense episode of MasterChef last night, viewers saw Savindri “Sav” Perera sent home, leaving only two contestants to battle it out in MasterChef’s next grand finale episode.

The emotional episode brought in the numbers, with a Total TV National Reach of 1,751,000 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 883,000.

During the nail-biting episode, Sav, Nat Thaipun, and Josh “Pezza” Perry were tasked with creating a three-course menu as they battled it out for a spot in the top two.

Despite creating a dish that brought tears of joy from the judges and Sav herself, she was sent home.

Fans thought she deserved a spot in the finale, with some saying she was “robbed” in a “savage elimination” before the grand finale.

The responses came alongside surprise that Pezza had made it so far through the season, considering his dishes have been simple. Pezza is a butcher in Tasmania who said at the start of the series his dream is to establish a plate-to-paddock restaurant dining experience, which could become a reality after tonight.

Over on Nine, the Travel Guides went caravanning for the first time, towing their homes on a tour of Northern Tassie. They tried caving, visited historic Beaconsfield, and drove up Australia’s most dangerous road. The fun Aussie episode brought in a Total TV National Reach of 1,814,000 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 1,061,000.

Seven’s The Chase saw a Total TV National Reach of 1,535,000 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 747,000.