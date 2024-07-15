TV Ratings (14/7/24): Aussies Gripped By Underworld Figures And Bikie Gang Members Alleged In Major Victorian Construction Projects

In last night’s 60 Minutes on Nine, an investigative report by Nick McKenzie sought answers from John Setka about allegations that his Victorian construction branch had been infiltrated by underworld figures and members of outlaw motorcycle gangs.

The 60 Minutes episode raked in a Total TV National Reach of 2,225,000 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 1,117,000.

John Setka served as the head of the militant CFMEU for 12 years.

His tenure was marked by a high level of activity and public attention. However, in a surprising move late Friday afternoon, Setka announced his resignation with little fanfare. Notably, his departure came after he declined to respond to inquiries from 60 Minutes, The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and Financial Review.

The episode suggested that Setka’s resignation was ostensibly an attempt to deflect further examination of the CFMEU.

Nevertheless, McKenzie’s investigative report, which has been in development for nine months, can be expected to intensify demands for a deeper investigation into the union’s operations.

Also on Nine, Travel Guides saw the Fren family and Matt & Brett show off their hometown of Newcastle, on the NSW coast. The episode raked in a Total TV National Reach of 2,200,000 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 1,257,000.

Meeting the Fren family, plus Matt and Brett in Newcastle were Kevin and Janetta, best mates Kev, Dorian, and Teng, plus newest besties Karly and Bri for the spook of a lifetime at Maitland Gaol.

Over on Seven, Dancing With The Stars was on, welcoming its second group of dancers for 2024 including recording star Sammy Jade, Olympic gold medallist Nova Peris, and AFL legend Shane Crawford. The episode brought in the numbers, with a Total TV National Reach of 2,146,000 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 927,000.

On 10, Masterchef Australia threw a twist, with Andy, Poh, and Jean Christophe swapping roles, becoming the cooks while the semi-finalists became the judges. The episode brought in a Total TV National Reach of 1,169,000.