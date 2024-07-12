TV Ratings (11/7/24): Dolphins Defeat Rabbitohs 36-28 In Redcliffe

Round 19 of the NRL was on Nine last night, which saw the Dolphins defeat the South Sydney Rabbitohs 36-28 in Redcliffe. The game raked in a Total TV National Reach of 1,404,000 and Total TV National Average Audience of 628,000.

Tevita Pangai Junior delivered a powerful front rower performance to give the Dolphins and his mentor Wayne Bennett a vital 36-28 win over South Sydney.

The win came despite a potentially season-ending injury to second-row forward Euan Aitken, and a penalty try awarded to Souths despite Rabbitohs fullback Jye Gray having a clear opportunity to ground the ball but dropping it.

All the talk before the match at Dolphin Stadium on Thursday night was about how the Rabbitohs had won five games in a row since Bennett had signed to return to Redfern in 2025.

Also on Nine, Tipping Point Australia raked in a Total TV National Reach of 1,417,000 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 777,000.

Over on Channel Seven, Home and Away brought in a Total TV National Reach of 1,421,000.

On SBS, the Tour De France Stage 12 was aired live, which brought in a Total TV National reach of 818,000.

Channel 10 saw The Project host guests Anne Edmonds and Lloyd Langford to dissect the news, events, and hottest topics. The episode brought in a Total TV National reach of 797,000.