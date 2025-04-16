TV Ratings (15/4/25): 1M Tune In To Watch “Aussie Battler’s” Vegemite Stoush With Canadian Mandarins

Nine’s A Current Affair had a litany of stories last night, but one caught our eye more than most – one “Aussie Battler” in Canada being forced to remove Vegemite from sale in his shop by the Canadian government.

Rather than some trumped-up tariff knock on (sorry), Canadian authorities have told Aussie expat coffee shop owner Leighton that the Vegemite he sells is too high in Vitamin B for sale in the country.

In fact, the authorities have threatened him with a $250,000 fine.

Leighton told the Channel Nine show that he’s been a “happy little Vegemite all his life” but found himself stuck in Canada during the pandemic. He then sold all his possessions in Australia and opened his Aussie-themed cafe in Toronto.

After his products containing Vegemite became so popular, especially the Cheesymite Scrolls he was selling, he imported a pallette of Vegemite to sell as-is. However, Canadian authorities said that the “added B vitamins and folic acid” made it ineligible to sell.

Leighton, on the other hand, told A Current Affair that Amazon was happily selling the product online and he was being unfairly penalised.

