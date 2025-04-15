NewsletterTV Ratings

TV Ratings (14/03/2025): Travel Guides Repeat Does The Numbers As MAFS Hangover Continues

Aimee Edwards
Aimee Edwards
2 Min Read

On another quiet night on television, it was Travel Guides that did the numbers with a total TV national reach of 1,684,000 and a national average of 779,000 – even more impressive when you consider that it was a repeat. 

The guides were back for an exciting week-long adventure through Eastern Canada, offering viewers a thrilling and unique perspective on the region’s top attractions. They began their tour in Toronto, tackling the world-renowned CN Tower, where they tried the heart-stopping EdgeWalk experience—a hands-free walk 550 meters above the city. While some members are terrified of heights, the team’s reactions are both funny and intense, adding excitement to the episode.

Bri makes it clear that this is not on her bucket list, and her screams echo across the tower as she leans back off the viewing platform, visibly shaken by the experience. Meanwhile, Dorian, despite his initial hesitation, surprises everyone by bravely taking the plunge.

The journey continues to Niagara Falls, where Matt and Brett take on the famous Whirlpool Jet Wet Boat Tour. The boat ride through the world’s biggest rapids leaves the duo screaming and holding on tight.

The team then visits Quebec City, where they attempt a quirky and light-hearted challenge to break a “world record” by fitting 12 people onto a cannon.

With now less than a week to go until the new season premieres, the numbers prove that Aussies are keen for more travel adventures and, more travel guides!

Related posts:

  1. TV Ratings (8/4/25): A Flat Night For Entertainment As Dutton & Albo Debate Moves Nothing Forwards
  2. TV Ratings (9/4/2025): Post-MAFS Hangover Continues
  3. TV Ratings (10/04/2025): All Eyes On Thursday Night Footy As Penrith’s Dynasty Begins To Crumble
  4. TV Ratings (13/04/2025): 60 Minutes Does The Numbers For Nine As Audiences Tune In For Heart-Breaking Story Of ‘Preventable’ Teen Death
TAGGED: ,
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

Latest News

‘Show Us Your Boomtown’: Top Industry Executives Share Their Favourite Easter Regional Breaks
AKQA Promotes Tim Devine Into Global Chief Invention Officer Role
Common State Announces New Head Of Entertainment, Major Client Wins & Expansion Across Arts, Culture & Digital Gaming
Mad Reality Check: Is Ignorance Really Bliss?
Register Lost your password?