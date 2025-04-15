TV Ratings (14/03/2025): Travel Guides Repeat Does The Numbers As MAFS Hangover Continues

On another quiet night on television, it was Travel Guides that did the numbers with a total TV national reach of 1,684,000 and a national average of 779,000 – even more impressive when you consider that it was a repeat.

The guides were back for an exciting week-long adventure through Eastern Canada, offering viewers a thrilling and unique perspective on the region’s top attractions. They began their tour in Toronto, tackling the world-renowned CN Tower, where they tried the heart-stopping EdgeWalk experience—a hands-free walk 550 meters above the city. While some members are terrified of heights, the team’s reactions are both funny and intense, adding excitement to the episode.

Bri makes it clear that this is not on her bucket list, and her screams echo across the tower as she leans back off the viewing platform, visibly shaken by the experience. Meanwhile, Dorian, despite his initial hesitation, surprises everyone by bravely taking the plunge.

The journey continues to Niagara Falls, where Matt and Brett take on the famous Whirlpool Jet Wet Boat Tour. The boat ride through the world’s biggest rapids leaves the duo screaming and holding on tight.

The team then visits Quebec City, where they attempt a quirky and light-hearted challenge to break a “world record” by fitting 12 people onto a cannon.

With now less than a week to go until the new season premieres, the numbers prove that Aussies are keen for more travel adventures and, more travel guides!