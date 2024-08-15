TV Ratings (14/8/24): Jesse & Paige Meet More Setbacks As Nine Keeps Up Block Momentum

The Block has for the third night in a row dominated ratings with its latest season, raking in a total TV national reach of 1,887,000 as the third episode saw a plethora of building dramas.

The Block’s Season 20 only recently launched, and the team already welcomed a Block baby in a wholesome episode 2. B&T writer Aimee Edwards travelled to The Block’s set last week to chat about the new season.

During bathroom week, things did not go so smoothly for the five new pairs, as everyone besides Kristian and Mimi awaited waterproofing to be approved.

Things quickly go from bad to worse for competitive couple Jesse and Paige when foreman Dan discovers a bubble in their waterproofing that they then have to quickly re-do.

Their house didn’t get the necessary permits for their shower screen guy, so they have arrived to deliver the glass but can’t install it themselves. Instead, Dan says the glazers have to just tell the builders what to do.

“We have to do things by the book,” said Dan.

Their builder asks the glazers to “deliver it into position” which is just a more creative way of asking them to install it against Dan’s rules.

The only viable solution to their shower debacle is a temporary screen that will sit 30cm below their shower head – but will also make their waterproofing non-compliant.

“So, I think we just forfeit the room,” said Paige.

Soon after, Jesse and Grant arrive back on-site with a smile… and instantly regret it.

“Don’t smile. There’s no need to smile, honey,” Paige told her fiancé.

Haydn’s still on new dad duty, so Ricky meets Shelly alone and he can barely contain himself. You see, she was his childhood crush from Saturday Disney.

“I think if you ask anyone who’s had a first crush, it’s a special thing, right? For a guy especially, you start feeling feelings you’ve never ever felt before…” he says. Moving on…

Over on Seven, The Chase raked in a Total TV National Reach of 1,457,000 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 709,000.

Anne Edmonds, Sam Pang, Frankie McNair, and Hamish Blake stepped through the blue door for the first episode of 10’s Thank God You’re Here. The launch raked in a Total TV National Reach of 1,314,000.